Opinion

The matches that will decide Newcastle United direction of travel

What kind of season will Newcastle United have?

A lot of people making snap judgements very early in the season with not a lot to go on.

The most extreme of course was when after hammering Aston Villa 5-1, so many people, including a lot of Newcastle United supporters, were wanting to draw all kinds of conclusions from the 1-0 defeat at Manchester City.

I think the fourth place finish and a very positive summer transfer window in the eyes of most fans, then followed up by that Villa result, had massively affected the hopes / expectations / perceptions ahead of the trip to the Etihad.

That feeling further fuelled by so much talk, especially from Pep Guardiola, about such a busy opening start to the season and Man City playing in Athens in the midweek in their Super Cup game, ahead of Newcastle coming to the Etihad.

So when it was a defeat and one where Eddie Howe adopted a much more cautious approach than expected, the NUFC boss clearly looking to make it a tight game of few chances and try to make a point achievable, it then produced a pretty crazy reaction when you looked at the bigger picture.

That biggest picture being that Manchester City are the best team in the world, they’d just won their fourth major trophy in the space of a few months, plus they had at that point (and still have!!!) won very single game they’d played at the Etihad in 2023.

In the event, Howe’s tactics had led to Man City having only four efforts on target and whilst Newcastle had almost no attacking threat of their own, it took a stunning strike from Alvarez for NUFC to lose the game and not become the first team not to lose at the Etihad this calendar year.

When you considered that in 2023 the following teams – Arsenal, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Leipzig, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, West Ham, Wolves – had all lost by three or more goals at the Etihad since the turn of the year, was it really such the disaster that some were making out that Newcastle loss to be…

Of course it wasn’t.

Whilst I totally understand the frustration that many fans felt because Eddie Howe hadn’t ‘gone for it’ at Man City, if we had ended up with a point then it would have been seen as a massive success. Plus, whilst many fans would still say NUFC should have gone for it more, at the same time they’d surely admit that it would have been all but guaranteed to still be a defeat, and pretty certain a far heavier one than the 1-0.

Anyway, back to the present day and the matches that WILL decide this Newcastle United season, or at least give a serious pointer to the direction of travel.

With games against the three promoted clubs almost always a significant barometer for your hopes / direction you will go in.

Back in 2020/21 under Steve Bruce, Newcastle picked up two wins, two draws and two defeats against Leeds, West Brom and Fulham, the trio of promoted sides, eight points from a possible eighteen.

In 2020/21 it was 10 points from a possible 18 against promoted Norwich, Watford and Brentford, with two wins and four draws. The point at Watford was under Bruce, but early home draws for Howe against these three promoted clubs looked set to ensure relegation would happen. Away wins later in the season against Brenford and Norwich aiding the recovery though.

Last season, 2022/23, it was 14 points from 18, Fulham and Forest beaten home and away, with draws in both matches against Bournemouth. Those 14 points were almost 20% of the final 71 points total that got Newcastle into the top four and Champions League.

Look at the Premier League table this Sunday morning…

I am not writing the three promoted clubs off this season, but the fact remains, they currently fill the relegation places, haven’t won a single game and lost twelve, with a point each from three draws.

All three have been competitive in at least some games and come close to some very decent results, but reality is that almost every time they are still finding a way to lose.

Newcastle United have had a very unbalanced schedule, at least on paper, the first five matches against clubs that ended in the top nine last season. Now followed by five games that include three against teams who finished bottom half of the Premier League last season.

The other two are of course the next two PL matches, Newcastle United facing promoted Sheffield United and Burnley next.

I think after these two matches I will have a much better idea of what we can hope for this season as Newcastle United fans.