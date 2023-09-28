News

The full Carabao Cup fourth round draw (and beyond…) details if Newcastle United get past Manchester United

The Carabao Cup fourth round draw was made late on Wednesday night, after the televised third round match from St James’ Park, that was shown on Sky Sports.

That televised game seeing a brilliant second half performance from Newcastle United, as they deservedly beat Manchester City.

When the Carabao Cup fourth round draw was eventually made, Newcastle United getting Manchester United at Old Trafford.

This is the full Carabao Cup fourth round draw:

Mansfield Town v Port Vale

Ipswich v Fulham

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Chelsea v Blackburn

West Ham v Arsenal

Everton v Burnley

Exeter v Middlesbrough

These are the full results from the third round matches, played Tuesday and Wednesday this midweek:

Tuesday night saw seven Carabao Cup third round games played and these were the results:

Bradford City 0 Middlesbrough 2

Exeter 1 Luton 0

Ipswich 3 Wolves 2

Mansfield 2 Peterborough 2 (Mansfield won 3-1 on pens)

Port Vale 2 Sutton United 1

Salford City 0 Burnley 4

Man U 3 Crystal Palace 0

Wednesday night saw the other nine third round games played, including NUFC at SJP:

Aston Villa 1 Everton 2

Blackburn 5 Cardiff 2

Bournemouth 2 Stoke 0

Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Chelsea 1 Brighton 0

Fulham 2 Norwich 1

Lincoln City 0 West Ham 1

Liverpool 3 Leicester 1

Newcastle United 1 Manchester City 0

The fourth round (and what follows that potentially for NUFC) of the Carabao Cup will be played:

Round Four – Week commencing Monday 30 October 2023

Round Five – Week commencing Monday 18 December 2023

Semi-Final first leg – Week commencing Monday 8 January 2024

Semi-Final second leg – Week commencing Monday 22 January 2024

Final – Sunday 25 February 2024