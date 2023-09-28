News

The Carabao Cup team of the round has been named after Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0

The Carabao Cup team of the round has been revealed after the midweek action.

All 16 fourth round matches played out, seven on Tuesday and nine on Wednesday.

The very final game to be decided was Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0.

Now the Carabao Cup competition organisers, have revealed their team of the round, based on the Whoscored ratings from all the games, the highest rated player in each position, from the sixteen matches played.

‘The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.’

Do you want to hazard a guess as to exactly how many Newcastle United players have made this Carabao Cup team of the round?

Hmmm, not sure if any NUFC fan will guess correctly after Eddie Howe’s side beat the best and most dominant team / club on the planet…

Official EFL announcement on fourth round Carabao Cup team of the round – 28 September 2023:

Premier League quartet Manchester United, Liverpool, Burnley and West Ham United all have two players each in the WhoScored.com Carabao Cup Team of the Round following respective wins over Crystal Palace, Leicteser City, Salford City and Lincoln City. Blackburn Rovers and Exeter City are also represented as WhoScored.com run through the best XI.

Goalkeeper: Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham) – 8.08 rating

The first of two West Ham players to make the Carabao Cup team of the round is experienced shotstopper Lukasz Fabianski. The 38-year-old put in a solid rearguard display in the Hammers’ 1-0 win at Lincoln, making five saves and returning a 91.2% pass success rate to help West Ham to the next round of the competition and Fabianski to a WhoScored.com rating of 8.08.

Right-back: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) – 8.10 rating

After a testing few weeks, Manchester United have secured back-to-back wins, with Diogo Dalot impressing in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over a second string Crystal Palace. Little got past the Portuguese full-back on home turf as he made five tackles and one interception, while Dalot got forward well, too, as he completed two dribbles and made two key passes to yield a WhoScored.com rating of 8.10.

Centre-back: Dara O’Shea (Burnley) – 8.47 rating

Burnley secured just their second win of the season in midweek as they thumped Salford 4-0. Centre-back Dara O’Shea bagged the Clarets’ third midway through the first half, netting with his only effort on goal, and played the ball out from the back well as he picked out a team-mate with 92.6% of his 121 passes. The 24-year-old did need to put in a shift off the ball as he won four aerial duels and made two tackles, all of which contributed towards his inclusion with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.47.

Centre-back: Will Aimson (Exeter) – 7.56 rating

Partnering O’Shea at the heart of the defence is Exeter’s Will Aimson. The 29-year-old earned his fifth player of the match award from his last seven appearances in the Grecians’ 1-0 win over Premier League outfit Luton Town. Aimson was defensively sound in the victory as he made four clearances, three tackles and three interceptions to return a WhoScored.com rating of 7.56.

Left-back: Ben Johnson (West Ham) – 7.71 rating

Rounding off the backline is the second West Ham player in the side. Ben Johnson played his part in the Hammers’ 1-0 win at Lincoln as he made three clearances and two tackles. The youngster got forward well from left-back, too, as he completed four dribbles and mustered two shots, one of which hit the woodwork, to secure a spot in the XI with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.71.

Central midfield: Andrew Moran (Blackburn) – 10.0 rating

With a perfect WhoScored.com 10 rating, Andrew Moran is the Carabao Cup player of the round. Moran was directly involved in four of Blackburn’s five goals in their 5-2 win over Cardiff City on Wednesday night.

Central midfield: Casemiro (Manchester United) – 8.85 rating

The player of the match from Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, Casemiro is now, surprisingly, their top scorer in all competitions this season having bagged his fourth league goal of the campaign in midweek. The Brazilian got the better of Sam Johnstone with his only effort at Old Trafford, and turned provider for Anthony Martial after the break. The 31-year-old was defensively sound, too, as he made three interceptions and two tackles to land a WhoScored.com rating of 8.85.

Central midfield: Anass Zaroury (Burnley) – 9.32 rating

The second Burnley player in the side completes the midfield with Anass Zaroury joining Moran and Casemiro in the middle of the park having earned a WhoScored.com rating of 9.32 against Salford. The Morocco international was directly involved in three of Burnley’s four goals in midweek, with a hat-trick of assists coming from five key passes.

Right wing: Dilan Markanday (Blackburn) – 8.85 rating

Kicking off the attack in the Carabao Cup team of the round is the second Blackburn player in the side. Dilan Markanday bagged his third goal of the season in Rovers’ resounding win over Cardiff, that coming from one of four shots. Markanday was a menace for the Cardiff backline as he chipped in with five dribbles and two key passes to justify his inclusion with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.85.

Striker: Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) – 8.61 rating

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo leads the Carabao Cup team of the round having earned a WhoScored.com rating of 8.61 in their 3-1 win over Leicester. The 24-year-old scored the equaliser for the Reds shortly after the restart, that coming from one of seven shots. Gakpo also defended well from the front having made four tackles as Jurgen Klopp’s side booked their spot in the next round of the competition.

Left wing: Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – 8.70 rating

Gakpo’s Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota rounds off the best XI. The Portuguese forward’s late goal wrapped up the victory as he netted with one of four shots at Anfield. Jota was unfortunate not to register an assist having created three goalscoring opportunities, while an additional three dribbles saw the 26-year-old garner a WhoScored.com rating of 8.70.

If you are wondering what ratings the Newcastle United players got for beating Manchester City as compared to those above…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – Wednesday 27 September 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 53

Manchester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 67% (70%) Newcastle 33% (30%)

Total shots were Man City 10 (6) Newcastle 6 (1)

Shots on target were Man City 2 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Man City 7 (6) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope; Livramento, Lascelles, Dummett (Schar 90+4), Targett, Tonali (Anderson 90), Miley (Bruno 45), Hall (Gordon 45), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 62), Joelinton

UNUSED SUBS:

Karius, Trippier, Ritchie, Manquillo

(Pep Guardiola was out-thought by Eddie Howe – Read HERE)

(Carabao Cup fourth round draw – Newcastle United get Manchester United – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)