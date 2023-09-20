Opinion

Terrible result for Newcastle against AC Milan they should have won away just like Manchester City always do – Ohhhh!

As you might have heard, Manchester City won the Champions League last season.

This 2023/24 season is their 13th in a row competing in the Champions League.

Manchester City are of course also current treble winners, as they also won the Premier League and FA Cup last season. Actually you could even make that a quadruple, as they also won the Super Cup last month.

What has all this got to do with Newcastle United I hear you ask?

Well, it is all to do with comments I have heard since AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 last night at the San Siro.

Apparently, AC Milan (played in Champions League semi-finals only four months ago and won Serie A the season before) are now rubbish.

Apparently, rather than it having been an excellent performance and result last night when picking up a point away at AC Milan, it was actually a terrible result because Newcastle United should have been winning a match like this, apparently.

I’m sorry, but I thought it was a brilliant outcome and one that surely most (all?) clubs would be happy with when playing an away Champions League match such as this?

Maybe I’m wrong though, it has been known, very occasionally.

So why not start at the top I thought, is winning Champions League away games something that is easy and should be expected?

Manchester City are the Champions League holders, they played 12 games to reach the final last season, six home and six away, have a guess at how many of the six Champions League away matches they won? Go on, please do it before having a look below…#

Manchester City Champions League away matches:

9 May 2023 – Real Madrid 1 Manchester City 1

19 April 2023 – Bayern Munich 1 Manchester City 1

22 February 2023 – Leipzig 1 Manchester City 1

25 October 2022 – Borussia Dortmund 0 Manchester City 0

11 October 2022 – Copenhagen 0 Manchester City 0

6 September 2022 – Sevilla 0 Manchester City 4

Yes, that’s right, it is over a year since Manchester City last won away in the Champions League and they only won one of six away games last season, yet won the competition…

Now I’m not suggesting Newcastle United are now going to lift the trophy, having drawn 0-0 at AC Milan, BUT I am saying that it was a bloody great result. If Manchester City had been playing away in the San Siro, would he have taken a point if offered beforehand? I’m pretty confident he would have done.

Anyway, heading further back with Manchester City, the previous 2021/22 season, how did they get on with their six away Champions League games when being losing semi-finalists?

4 May 2022 – Real Madrid 3 Manchester City 1

13 April 2022 – Atletico 0 Manchester City 0

15 February 2022 – Sporting Lisbon 0 Manchester City 5

7 December 2021 – Leipzig 2 Manchester City 1

19 October 2021 – Brugge 1 Manchester City 5

28 September 2021 – PSG 2 Manchester City 0

That was six away Champions League games played in 2021/22 by Manchester City, with three defeats, a draw and two wins.

So, in their last eight Champions League away games, he best team in the world has won one of them.

These past 29 months since April 2021, Manchester City have won the grand total of three Champions League away matches.

It isn’t easy, especially away from home somewhere like the San Siro against AC Milan.

Indeed, the four Premier League clubs competing in the 2022/23 Champions League, had a combined record of play 19 away games and winning only six of them.

If drawing 0-0 away at AC Milan in the Champions League is really a poor result, then people are setting seriously high standards to measure success for Newcastle United these days…