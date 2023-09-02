News

Sven Botman left out of new Netherlands squad for September Euro qualifiers due to injury – Report

Sven Botman is a name missing from the new Netherlands squad that has been named.

The Dutch have two massive Euro qualifiers on 7 and 10 September against Greece and the Republic of Ireland respectively. However the Newcastle United defender not included.

Sven Botman was called up for the two Netherlands matches in June and you can only guess that his omission is due to the injury he picked up against Liverpool.

Indeed the Dutch Football Oranje site says that it is indeed injury that has ruled out Sven Botman for the Netherlands, they list him along with Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn, Jurrien Timber and Justin Bijlow as all missing due to injury issues.

On Friday, Eddie Howe gave this update about the central defender:

“Sven Botman has had an ankle scan and it doesn’t appear too good.

“There is definitely an injury there but it presents okay.

“It is very bruised and a little bit swollen but has been very lightly jogging this week.

“We’re going to see how he is today and make a decision for this weekend.”

Even without the news of this Netherlands squad, it was vey difficult to see how any decision from Eddie Howe would see him starting Sven Botman against Brighton today.

Whilst he will of course be a big miss, Sven Botman will surely be rested today and not risked, then having a couple of weeks to hopefully be back to fully fit for the game against Brentford at St James’ Park.

Plus, you can only think that Ronald Koeman has agreed not to call up Sven Botman, on the understanding that the defender won’t be in the starting eleven against Brighton.

Netherlands squad for September 2023 fixtures:

Goalkeepers:

Mark Flekken (Brentford), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders:

Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries (both Inter Milan), Lutsharel Geertruida, Quilindschy Hartman (both Feyenoord), Ian Maatsen (Chelsea), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfielders:

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon, Teun Koopmeiners (both Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord)

Forwards:

Steven Berghuis (Ajax Amsterdam), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Noa Lang (PSV Eindhoven), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Wout Weghorst (TSG Hoffenheim)