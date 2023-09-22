News

Sunderland supporting former Newcastle United player – Looking forward to NUFC clash

Chris Basham is looking forward to this one.

The versatile defender and defensive midfielder was with Newcastle United until released at the age of 16.

Whilst Chris Basham also has another angle on this game, as he grew up in the mixed territory of Hebburn as a Sunderland fan, but will also have plenty of Newcastle supporting friends in the away end on Sunday.

This week Callum Wilson was talking about and celebrating the fact that he had gone from non-league to Champions League football in his career.

Chris Basham also has a great story to tell, as after his release from Newcastle United aged 16, he worked at MacDonalds and enrolled at Gateshead College with their Academy of Sport.

A couple of years after Newcastle released him, Chris Basham picked up by Bolton and also played for the likes of Rochdale and non-league Stafford Rangers.

Then after getting promotion in 2010 to the Premier League, Blackpool came in for Basham.

Four years later and Chris Basham signed for Sheffield United, where he is now in his tenth season.

After having played Premier League football for Bolton, Blackpool and the Blades previously, this season is another chance for Chris Basham and he is hoping Sheffield United can turn around a poor start to the season, beginning on Sunday.

To make it extra special, if former Sunderland player John Egan doesn’t recover from injury, Chris Basham will be captain against Newcastle United.

Chris Basham talking to the Sheffield Star ahead of Sunday’s match:

“It is a massive game.

“They are all big games in the Premier League but this isn’t just another game.

“It’s Newcastle United.

“They played AC Milan in midweek and they’re pushing in the league and Champions League as well, so it’ll be a great game.

“I’ll have a lot of fans in the away end who I know but I always want to try and get one over on them.

“I’m playing for Sheffield United, and we want to get three points and get our season up and running as soon as possible.

“The manager addressed that (the captaincy issue) at the start of the season, that I was going to be the captain if Egan was missing.

“I’m immensely proud, especially away at Tottenham Hotspur, and another big moment for me and my family, for sure.”