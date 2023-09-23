Opinion

Sunderland fans struggling to deal with Newcastle United in the Champions League

I never commented at the time, but I thoroughly enjoyed Jackie Smithfield’s article on The Mag the other day, about the jealousy shown by Sunderland fans over our European trip to Milan.

I had already seen some of the rantings on the Sunderland fans forum.

Who do they think they are trying to kid and can anybody explain to me what they now actually stand for.

Since I started supporting Newcastle United, Sunderland have spent many seasons outside the top flight of English football.

In the 1970s they couldn’t even secure back to back seasons in the top tier, after initially having been relegated in 1970, and then again in 1977 after a fluke promotion.

After another promotion in 1980, they became perennial relegation strugglers under the likes of Ken Knighton and Alan Durban, never looking likely to ever bother the top half of the table.

Further relegations in 1985 and 1987, then saw Sunderland hilariously dumped into the third tier for the first time in their history.

Oh how we laughed and milked it (‘The Gloaters’ still meet up and are celebrating regularly to this day).

There have been further mackem relegations in 1991, 1997, 2003, 2006, 2017, then the best of the lot in 2018, when they plunged back into the third tier.

As Jackie Smithfield implied, European football is not something Wearsiders have been aware of, or clued up on, over the last fifty years or so.

So why the hell do they go into meltdown every time that Newcastle United have the privilege of representing the region abroad?

After our first tastes of European football in the late 1960s early 70s(which brought us our last piece of silverware), Newcastle United qualified for the UEFA Cup after a solid 5th place finish in 1977.

I can still remember Johnny Rep’s hotshot for Bastia.

After a fine 1993/94 league campaign in which Kevin Keegan’s ‘Entertainers’ finished third, Newcastle were back on the continental trail once more, before finally succumbing on away goals to Athletic Bilbao.

After finishing Premier League runners-up twice in 1996 and 1997, we secured UEFA Cup and Champions League football respectively.

It was in that Champions League campaign when Faustino Asprilla cemented his place in Geordie folklore, scoring a hat-trick against Barcelona.

After our FA Cup final defeat in 1998, Newcastle United were England’s representatives in the now defunct European Cup Winners Cup competition. Then after another FA Cup final defeat in 1999, that meant UEFA Cup qualification.

Champions League football arrived on Tyneside again in 2002/03 after a fine 3rd place Premier League finish for Sir Bobby Robson’s charges.

We became the first team to qualify from the group stage despite losing our first three games.

There was then UEFA Cup semi and quarter finals in 2004 and 2005.

Glenn Roeder led us into the UEFA Cup again in 2006, after we qualified by winning the Inter-Toto Cup.

In 2012 Newcastle United were back on European soil after a 5th place in the Premier League.

We are now back in the Champions League after an exciting and exhilarating campaign last season under Eddie Howe and fought out a hard earned draw on Tuesday against Milan at the San Siro.

If the Sunderland fans are jealous of Newcastle United and our fans’ jaunts on the continent, all they have to do is take a look at their own poor top flight league placings over the best part of the last 70 years.

They have never really been deserving of a place in Europe, although I do commend them on their 1973 FA Cup success.

We have a European pedigree and reputation that they unfortunately don’t.

I’m a fan of spaghetti westerns and in one of the final scenes in Sergio Leone’s ‘The Good, The Bad and the Ugly’ there came a great metaphor ,which went like this.

“There are two sorts of people in this life. Those with loaded guns and those who dig.”

The bitter and envious Sunderland fans will always be digging so long as Newcastle United and us Geordies are around.