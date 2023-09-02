Opinion

Strapped in, fresh and ready for a relegation battle

Fellow Newcastle United fans, I want to let you know I am all strapped in, fresh and ready for a relegation battle…

According to the #NUFC Twitter it’s the way we are heading… I think not!

Now is not a time for panic but a time to support the lads.

Take a look at our first four fixtures, perhaps the most difficult start for any team.

Thought at the same time, I accept that the lads simply did not show up today at the Amex, which is unacceptable for any football team. Though Brighton must be applauded for their performance and in general for being a terrific club and one who actually deserve what they are currently getting!!

If you looked back at my previous articles on The Mag I am the last person to jump on the back of this squad.

So I will simply say that I fully trust Eddie Howe to fix whatever isn’t quite working, whether that’s in midfield or wherever.

I will leave that to him.

I trust this group of players and I know they will be hurting just as much as we the Newcastle United fans are.

Bruno seems to be a hot topic right now after calling out a fan account on Twitter and possibly not being quite at his brilliant best. Not one player is bigger than Newcastle and if contract renewal chat is an issue, this should be dealt with one way or the other and well before a ball is kicked against Brentford, after the international break.

Bruno should well know a drop in form can happen to most top players… class is permanent and all that, the pitch is the place to show and not Twitter!

Trust the process comes to mind and for anyone who thought the process would be a smooth comfortable ride to the top of club football, well I question whether you are truly Newcastle United fans.

For a team who plays in black and white, it never has been as simple as that, so why would that change now?!!!

Although missing today, this team care and fight, that is all we have ever demanded after all, huh?

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 2 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 90+2

Brighton:

Ferguson 27, 65, 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 56% (59%) Newcastle 44% (41%)

Total shots were Brighton 15 (12) Newcastle 9 (4)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Brighton 5 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett (Lascelles 74), Bruno, Joelinton (Wilson 58), Tonali (Longstaff 58), Gordon, Almiron (Anderson 58), Isak (Barnes 74)

Subs:

Dubravka, Livramento, Murphy, Hall

