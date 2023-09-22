News

Steve Bruce totally embarrasses himself in conversation with Simon Jordan – It says everything

Steve Bruce is at it yet again.

The Mike Ashley stooge / minion talking about Newcastle United.

His version of events at St James’ Park – before, during and after his time as NUFC Head Coach.

Steve Bruce interviewed by one of his best mates, Simon Jordan.

As you might guess, what is discussed / claimed in this interview, not matching up with the reality, certainly not what Newcastle United fans see as the reality they experienced.

No wonder Steve Bruce is so despised by the NUFC fanbase.

Predictably, his mate Simon Jordan allowing Bruce to come out with all kinds of nonsense without proper challenge.

Steve Bruce talking on the Up Front podcast with Simon Jordan about Newcastle United:

“I remember… watching ten or twelve games of the (2018/19) season before (Steve Bruce arrived) when Rafa was in charge, who they (Newcastle United fans) all idolised.

“And he finished 12th or 13th and he’d gone about it this way so I thought ‘I ain’t gonna change much here’.

“He defends deep, we had lost Mitrovic up the pitch and we need a centre-forward and some more players in.

“But this is the way he has gone about it and been awful to watch.

“I hold my hand up and saw we weren’t great to watch but how do I keep Newcastle United in the Premier League?

“That’s the brief.”

“The one thing about Mike Ashley, he never told you any ****, here is the pot of money we have got, this is what the club has earned this year.

“This is what we have got, it is not a lot, it never is, but that is what we have got (to spend on players).

“So get on with it.

“He would be as brutal as that to say ‘Get on with it’.

“He would never ring me up though and say why haven’t you played this one or that one.

“I worked closely with Lee Charnley, the CEO, that was my port of call.

“Very difficult when you have only got a small pot of money.

“And the one thing I would like to think, is that we bought quite well.

“Simon, it is all to do with the perception of where Newcastle was when I had them, was stay in the league, keep us up.

“Compared to now where they have got the resources.”

Mike Ashley might not have told Steve Bruce much **** BUT Brucey tells us plenty *** for sure!

Honestly, he should be more concerned about the team he supports and the problems at Old Trafford, rather than embarrassing himself yet again, when talking about NUFC, especially the Newcastle fans and Rafa Benitez.

Newcastle fans loved Rafa Benitez and respected him, because he was genuine and did the best possible job in the circumstances at the time, conducting himself professionally at all times, made you proud that he was your manager.

I would say it was exactly the same case with Kevin Keegan, Sir Bobby Robson, Chris Hughton and now Eddie Howe. The Eddie Howe who is doing so brilliantly at Newcastle United and who is a legend at Bournemouth, a club he took from the brink of non-league football all the way to the Premier League.

The fact that Steve Bruce referred to Eddie Howe in the past as ‘The fella that got Bournemouth relegated’, tells you all you need to know about Steve Bruce. Somebody who doesn’t come within a million miles of the great people named above, who have also been in charge at NUFC.

It is tragic how Steve Bruce wants to paint this picture above and even more painful that Simon Jordan doesn’t point out the reality.

For Steve Bruce to claim that he did just as good a job as Rafa Benitez in exactly the same difficult circumstances, is just not reality.

Rafa Benitez was allowed not a penny of net spend in his three years under Mike Ashley.

In just over two years under Mike Ashley, Steve Bruce was allowed £130m+ in terms of net spend.

In simple terms, Ashley had starved Rafa Benitez of transfer backing, especially once promoted to the Premier League, then once Mike Ashley had his preferred kind of stooge / puppet once again, Steve Bruce was backed with relative fortunes. Over £130m spent on players whilst Steve Bruce was Head Coach and the only player sold for a fee was Dan Barlaser for £250,000.

Mike Ashley allowed Steve Bruce all kinds of relatively more expensive signings, both in terms of transfer fees and wages, permanent and temporary signings, plus free transfers on high wages.

Whilst Steve Bruce was at Newcastle United, amongst the signings were – Joelinton, ASM, Krafth, Rose, Lazaro, Willems, Bentaleb, Fraser, Hendrick, Wilson, Carroll, Lewis (£15m!!), Willock.

In contrast, Rafa Benitez having to duck and dive after promotion.

Needing a striker he paid £5m for Stoke reserve Joselu in summer 2017. A year later, despite selling Mitro for £28m, Mike Ashley only even allowed the loan signing of Rondon, on condition that Rafa agreed to Gayle leaving on loan.

Steve Bruce makes is sound like he had been put in a very difficult position because Mitro was no longer available for Newcastle in the Premier League when he (Bruce) arrived in July 2019. Mitro hadn’t started a PL game for NUFC since 2016 during his debut season at Newcastle!

The truth was that Rafa Benitez did a great job with limited circumstances.

Steve Bruce inherited a defence that had been the seventh best in both 2017/18 and 2018/19 and turned it into a shambles. He didn’t even rate Fabian Schar, playing midfielder Isaac Hayden ahead of him at times in defence. Bruce was ruining the careers of players such as Joelinton, Schar, Longstaff and many others, as he didn’t have a clue. Despite inheriting a solid mid-table team with a great disciplined defence and then given £130m+ net spend on new signings.

Yet in just over two years, Steve Bruce had Newcastle United relegation certainties until Eddie Howe and the new owners arrived and saved us all from Bruce, Ashley and Charnley. Three people who will always be despised by the Newcastle fans.

The truth is as well, whilst much of the football under Rafa Benitez wasn’t great to watch at times in the Premier League, once he was allowed his first even slightly ambitious signing, things massively changed.

Almiron was signed for £20m on 31 January 2019, the final day of what would prove to be Rafa’s very final NUFC transfer window. This allowed Benitez at last to get more on the front foot, in the final 16 games of that 2018/19 season, Newcastle United had the fifth best form in the Premier League AND scored the fifth most goals, indeed, it had gone on longer than that in terms of positivity of sorts, as the final 28 games of that final Rafa season saw NUFC with the eighth best form in the top tier.

Steve Bruce may be able to get away with some of this nonsense when it comes to outsiders, thanks to his mate Simon Jordan refusing to challenge him with the truth / reality.

However, Newcastle United fans know all too well what Steve Bruce was all about and never will forget or forgive.

We know who the good guys are and who make us proud to have them as managers, we also know who the chancers are who embarrass us all.

It was absolutely rubbish football under Steve Bruce, terrible to watch and it was getting us relegated for sure, despite all the relatively significant backing he’d had from Mike Ashley and the outrageous luck he regularly enjoyed during those first two years at St James’ Park.