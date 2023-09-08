News

St James’ Park ‘likely to be empty’ – Italian media take an interest

The Italian media taking a keen interest in events at St James’ Park.

On this occasion nothing to do with Sandro Tonali and/or AC Milan.

Instead, it is Roberto Mancini and Saudi Arabia.

Less than four weeks ago Roberto Mancini was well into his sixth year as manager of the Italy national team.

Then on 13 August 2023 he resigned, two weeks later he was announced as the new manager of Saudi Arabia.

Roberto Mancini manages his first Saudi Arabia national side match at St James’ Park tonight, the Italian media predicting an ’empty’ to ‘half-empty’ stadium.

The reality is, it will be somewhere between the two, although definitely more towards the empty side of things.

At 3pm on Friday, five hours before the 8pm kick-off, still only the East Stand open for this Saudi Arabia v Costa Rica friendly, with probably around 3,000-4,000 tickets sold. Even though only £5 and £3 concessions.

Interesting to see that even the ‘sportswashing‘ protest has made it to the Italian media.

GIFN (Get Italian Football News) report – 8 September 2023:

‘Roberto Mancini will manage his first game as Saudi Arabia boss at St James’ Park later today but the venue is likely to be empty.

This has been reported by La Repubblica and Corriere della Sera, who state that prices for the game involving Saudi Arabia and Costa Rica have beeen reduced heavily to make sure that they are favourable for a local audience in Newcastle. But the high likelihood is that the stadium will remain deserted during the game.

The prices are currently at £5 for adults and £3 for kids, which is quite unusual for a Premier League venue. But Corriere della Sera state that the stadium will be ‘half empty’, with Newcastle fans said to be not fascinated by the idea of watching the two sides play.

They also state that there is a possibility that fan-activists of the Newcastle Fans Against Sportswashing Association will meet at the Alan Shearer statue outside St James’ Park to peacefully protest against the Saudi ownership.’

Newcastle United official announcement – 16 August 2023:

‘Newcastle United’s St. James’ Park stadium will host two international friendly fixtures featuring the Saudi Arabia men’s national team in September.

The Green Falcons will face Costa Rica at 8pm BST on Friday 8th September before taking on South Korea at 5:30pm BST on Tuesday 12th September.

A football-obsessed nation, Saudi Arabia caught the world’s attention at last year’s FIFA World Cup by beating eventual winners Argentina 2-1 in an enthralling group stage match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

The two friendlies on Tyneside will form part of the team’s preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, which takes place in Qatar in January 2024.

Tickets for the respective matches are on sale at book.nufc.co.uk, priced at just £5 for adults and £3 for concessions (plus 50p booking fee per ticket).’