News

Spalletti calls up Sandro Tonali

Italy have called up Sandro Tonali.

Italy have on Friday officially announced their first squad under Luciano Spalletti for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The 64 year-old took over as the head coach of the Azzurri today, replacing Roberto Mancini after his shock resignation last month.

On 4 May 2023, Spalletti led Napoli to win the Serie A title but afterwards he requested a year long sabbatical from the Serie A club, which Napoli granted him.

Only for the national job to unexpectedly become available, with Spalletti signing a three year contract, starting today (1 September 2023).

Spalletti’s first matches in charge of Italy will see them face North Macedonia on September 9 and Ukraine on September 12 in their Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The full Italy squad called up by Spalletti for these September matches:

Goalkeepers:

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Ivan Provedel (Lazio), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham).

Defenders:

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Nicolo Casale (Lazio), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Alessio Romagnoli (Lazio), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma).

Midfielders:

Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Monza), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle).

Forwards:

Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Genoa), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio), Nicolo Zaniolo (Aston Villa)

Sandro Tonali one of only three Premier League players in the Italy squad, plus Gnonto from Championship side Leeds.