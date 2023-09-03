Opinion

South American trio set to miss next Newcastle United match – Nothing getting easier for Eddie Howe

It is Newcastle v Brentford next up.

Eddie Howe looking to bounce back in 13 days time after NUFC made it only three points from their tough opening four match sequence.

Everybody knew that this season was going to be a massive challenge for all at Newcastle United and I can’t see things getting any easier.

It doesn’t mean that I don’t think Eddie Howe and his players will not win matches, more a case of the circumstances surrounding them, making games extra difficult.

With Premier League, domestic cups and Champions League now, as well as ever increasing international commitments as the quality of this Newcastle United continues to improve.

Which brings me back to Newcastle v Brentford.

This was originally moved by Sky Sports to a 4.30pm kick-off on Sunday 17 September, now today we have had it confirmed that it has been pulled back to Saturday 16 September and a 5.30pm kick-off.

Something which for me all but guarantees that this South American trio won’t be considered to start this Newcastle v Brentford match.

Let me explain my reasoning and the context surrounding it.

Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes are in the Brazil squad for their two September World Cup qualifiers, Miguel Almiron the same with Paraguay. One thing that comes with the territory when buying in South American players, is the distances involved and time spent travelling, if they are called up.

Brazil are at home to Bolivia first on Friday, a match which actually kicks off 1.45am UK time on the Saturday (9 September)

They then play away against Peru in Lima, a game that kicks off at 9pm local time on Tuesday 12 September, but with a six hour time difference, will kick-off 3am and end around 5am UK time on the Wednesday (13 September).

It is a very similar situation with Miguel Almiron.

Paraguay have World Cup qualifiers as well, home to Peru on Thursday 7 September, kicking off 11.30pm UK time.

Then away to Venezuela on Tuesday 12 September with an 11pm UK time kick-off, so a finish at around 1am UK time on the Wednesday 13 September. That match played in Maturin.

Now I don’t know what exactly the flight options are from Lima and Maturin but pretty sure there is nothing direct to Newcastle Airport.

I can only imagine that it will be later on Wednesday 13 September when the South American trio begin their long journeys back to Tyneside and with the Newcastle v Brentford match now a day earlier, that will surely mean none of the three are in Eddie Howe’s thoughts to start that game, or possibly even be involved at all.

You might think maybe a private plane could be the answer, especially for the Brazilian pair, but I don’t think that will have even been considered when you look at the wider context.

As you can see from the match schedule below, these are the next three NUFC games:

Saturday 16 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 19 September – AC Milan v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

My belief is that there is no way Eddie Howe would think of starting one or more of the South American trio in his starting eleven for both Brentford and AC Milan.

With this balancing act in a busy schedule, further complicated by international commitments, I reckon Eddie Howe will be looking at Bruno, Joelinton and Miggy as potential starters for both AC Milan and Sheffield United, as there are five days between those two matches. The Newcastle United boss having ruled them out for the Brentford game, in my opinion.

Sandro Tonali is away with Italy but their second game of this September international fortnight, sees them home to Ukraine on Tuesday 12 September, at the San Siro ironically. So at least Eddie Howe will be expecting the former AC Milan man back on Tyneside on Wednesday 13 September and set to be available for this Newcastle v Brentford match.

These next four months or so are going to be so full on, you have to every sympathy for Eddie Howe as he balances his squad / commitments. The crazy modern schedule sees further international ‘breaks’ in both October and November as well.

It will be a steep learning curve for everybody involved at Newcastle United but this is where we all want to be, regularly competing in the Champions League as well as the upper end of the Premier League.

Newcastle United confirmed matches up to and including AC Milan at home on 13 December 2023:

Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

(Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal – Waiting for TV changes so TBC)

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

(Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle – Waiting for TV changes so TBC)

(Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea – Waiting for TV changes so TBC)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle v Man U – Waiting for TV changes so TBC)

(Tuesday 5 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle – Will be shown live on Amazon Prime but waiting for them to announce dates and times so TBC)

(Saturday 9 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle – Waiting for TV changes so TBC)

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports