Sky Sports stats – The Premier League teams that keep on going

Some interesting stats published by Sky Sports.

The broadcaster featuring those Premier League teams who keep on going, as the matches enter the later stages.

The Sky Sports stat feature sparked by Arsenal scoring on 90+1 and 90+6 minutes, to beat Man U 3-1 on Sunday.

Sky Sports then producing the stats on which Premier League clubs have scored the most goals on 90 minutes and after, since Mikel Arteta became Arsenal manager on 20 December 2019.

Premier League 90+ minute goals since Mikel Arteta took over at Arsenal:

20 Manchester City

20 Manchester United

18 Newcastle United

18 Brighton

17 Arsenal

16 Liverpool

Interesting to see Newcastle United so high, I assumed the likes of Man City, Man U and Liverpool would have scored far more late on, judging by how often they are given loads of added time when they need it…

One thing for sure though, you would imagine it is guaranteed that this season we are bound to see a lot more late goals, due to the fact that Premier League referees are now adding a lot more time on at the end of matches.

I had a look back at when these 18 late Newcastle United goals were scored in the Premier League:

2 September 2023 – Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 (Wilson 90+3)

12 August 2023 – Newcastle 5 Villa 1 (Barnes 90+1)

18 May 2023 – Newcastle 4 Brighton 1 (Bruno 90+1)

5 April 2023 – West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 (90)

17 March 2023 – Forest 1 Newcastle 2 (Isak 90 +3)

6 November 2022 – Southampton 1 Newcastle 4 (Bruno 90+1)

8 October 2022 – Newcastle 5 Brentford 1 (Pinnock 90 own goal)

28 August 2022 – Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 (ASM 90)

17 April 2022 – Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 (Bruno 90+5)

28 August 2021 – Newcastle 2 Southampton 2 (ASM 90)

24 April 2021 – Liverpool 1 Newcastle 1 (Willock 90+5)

12 March 2021 – Newcastle 1 Villa 1 (Lascelles 90+4)

30 January 2021 – Everton 0 Newcastle 2 (Wilson 90+3)

27 September 2020 – Spurs 1 Newcastle 1 (Wilson 90+7)

21 January 2020 – Everton 2 Newcastle 2 (Lejeune 90+5)

18 January 2020 – Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 (Hayden 90+4)

I could only find 17 goals in this time period that Newcastle United had scored on 90 minutes or later in the Premier League.

Anybody spot the one I missed.

Unless on the database I was using to search, one of these five goals was wrongly listed as 89 minutes and should have been 90?

18 May 2023 – Newcastle 4 Brighton 1 (Wilson 89)

15 January 2023 – Newcastle 1 Fulham 0 (Isak 89)

17 October 2021 – Newcastle 2 Tottenham 3 (Dier own goal 90)

27 November 2020 – Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 2 (Joelinton 89)

25 October 2020 – Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 (Murphy 89)

There is nothing quite like when your team scores very late on to change a result positively.

Whilst of course it hurts to the same extent when the opposition do it.

I was laughing when looking back at these stats, reminded just how lucky the clueless Steve Bruce used to be at times.

Look at what happened in January 2020. Newcastle were shocking and didn’t have a single effort on goal, then on 94 minutes Hayden got that winner against Chelsea.

Then only three days later we saw maybe one of the worst ever Newcastle performances against a very average Everton side, yet Lejeune scored those two late late goals within seconds of each other and hilariously Brucey fluked a point.