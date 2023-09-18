News

Sky Sports Italia explain why so many unsold seats for AC Milan v Newcastle United – Plus predicted team

Sky Sports Italia have been reporting ahead of Tuesday night’s match at the San Siro.

Saturday saw 75,571 fans pack the stadium out for the Milan derby.

AC Milan hammered 5-1 by city rivals Inter, a chastening loss in advance of their game against Newcastle United.

Sky Sports Italia have reported on the eve of tomorrow’s Champions League clash, that the San Siro will be nowhere near full.

The broadcaster say there are no more than 65,000 seats sold so far, with 10,000+ still available.

Sky Sports Italia pointing to the 6.45pm local time (5.45pm UK time) as a reason / excuse for nowhere near selling out.

They have also reported on what they understand will be the players who will start the match against Newcastle United.

Sky Sport Italia saying their information is that Christian Pulisic and Tijjani Reijnders will be dropped.

The understanding is that Samuel Chukwueze will play on the right wing. Rafael Leao on the left, with Olivier Giroud in the middle, if fit enough to start after picking up an ankle injury whilst with France and playing most of that 5-1 hammering by Inter.

Pobega, Rade Krunic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tommaso Pobega also set to start, whilst Fikayo Tomori will return after a one match suspension saw him miss the derby humiliation.