Opinion

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United ahead of Sheffield United match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Sheffield United.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Sheffield United v Newcastle United game.

“Newcastle’s lack of confidence and fluidity in the final third does make them wobbly favourites at 4/9 with Sky Bet, especially up against an opposition who have found stability and are functioning as a unit.

“Over their past five matches, Eddie Howe’s team are only operating at a non-penalty expected goals tally of 0.88 per game – that’s over an expected goal down from their 38-game average of 1.89 per 90 across last season.

“Of course, that tally will increase with time as the difficulty of their fixture list eases slightly, but I’ll want to see some evidence of improvement before putting full trust in them.

“With the predicted tougher-than-expected task of breaking down the Blades, it could prove profitable to back the Newcastle corner count line.

“They (Newcastle United) were the Premier League kings at winning corners last season, with 270 – that was 32 more than any other side. That bulky return stems from a style of football that leads to plenty of scenarios where corners can be won down the channels, where Howe likes to create overloads. That corner return averaged out at 7.1 per match last season so I was surprised to see the line of Evens available for them to win seven or more corners here in a game where they will dominate territory.

“Sheffield United will defend deep, and frustrate, with a focus on soaking up pressure. They have conceded an average of 8.8 corners per match this season, shipping 12 vs Man City and a whopping 15 to Tottenham. If you fancy a repeat of similar numbers, you can get 14/1 with Sky Bet on Newcastle winning 12 or more corners – it’s a bet that would have won in Newcastle away days at Palace, Everton and Wolves last season. But those who like to play a bit safer should attack the seven or more line at Evens.

“Score Prediction: Sheffield United 1 Newcastle United 1

“Best Bet: Newcastle to win seven or more corners (Evens with Sky Bet)”

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree much of what the Sky Sports expert says.

Plenty logic behind his comments and now just a case of seeing how it plays out on the pitch.

Whilst it is true to an extent that Sheffield United have been difficult to break down, the fact remains that they have, eventually, been broken down by the opposition in all five Premier League matches and only have one point.

The Blades couldn’t score themselves and lost 1-0 at home to a very average Palace side, then Sheffield United going on to concede two goals in each of their next four PL games. Whilst at the other end of the pitch they have also struggled, including losing in the League Cup at home to League One Lincoln when also failing to score.

Ironically, before last weekend the Sky Sports man was making a big thing out of what a relative liability Nick Pope had become, only for the Newcastle keeper to then keep two clean sheets against Brentford and AC Milan. Pope hasn’t conceded in more than three and a half hours of action now.

As our Sky Sports friend indicates, Eddie Howe now facing a schedule of more generous fixtures. Playing promoted sides and those who finished bottom half of the Premier League last season, as opposed to the five clubs faced in the PL so far who ended up top nine last season.

So the challenge is there, can Newcastle now put the points on the board in more winnable games?

I think they can and if playing anything close to what they are capable of, can win today.

As the Sky Sports man points out, very likely a lot of corners for Newcastle today, would be nice if we can start regularly scoring goals from them.