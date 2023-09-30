News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United ahead of Burnley match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Burnley.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle v Burnley game.

“The fixture list is punishing Burnley.

“This will be their fifth game, of six played, that pits them against a side that finished in the top eight last season.

“And their timing of playing Newcastle couldn’t be worse, meeting the rejuvenated Toon following wins over Sheffield United and Manchester City.

“Vincent Kompany will get them up the table in time, but this task looks a tall order.

“Newcastle are fair enough at 2/7 with Sky Bet for three points.

“Set pieces could be their route to the opening goal.

“Newcastle led the charts for shots and expected goals created from set pieces last season in the Premier League and Dan Burn and Sven Botman both scored headers in their thumping of Sheffield United.

“It’s a huge part of their armoury and they’ll be asking Burnley so many questions from such situations.

“Kompany’s men lack so much presence when defending set plays and have conceded three goals already via that method with Jonny Evans also having one ruled out in Manchester United’s win. Burn and Botman – both 50/1 to score the first goal – are overpriced.

“Prediction: Newcastle 3 Burnley 1”

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree much of what the Sky Sports expert says on both teams.

Plenty logic behind his comments and now just a case of seeing how it plays out on the pitch.

I think this is very much a match where Newcastle United have to make sure they are up for it.

Not that I think any of Eddie Howe’s squad would deliberately take it easy, more a case of just making sure the focus is the same as if we were playing Man City or PSG.

As the Sky Sports man says, a massive factor / bonus if Newcastle United can now regularly take advantage of the numerous set piece opportunities they create for themselves.

It was class to see both Burn and Botman heading in those goals last weekend and no reason why this can’t be happening on a more regular basis.

As the Sky Sports man also comments, Burnley don’t look a bad team and have had a tough opening schedule (same as Newcastle United!).

As a promoted club of course it is especially challenging.

So lets add to their early season misery today and then good luck to Burnley following that.