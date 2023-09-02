News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United ahead of Brighton match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against at Brighton.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Brighton v Newcastle game.

“Raising expectation levels is the unfortunate cost that comes with unexpected success.

“Eddie Howe is feeling that right now as he enters a potentially challenging period of his management.

“He was schooled by Jurgen Klopp in Newcastle’s remarkable defeat to Liverpool, where his one-dimensional management was exposed.

“It was a nervous performance overall from the Toon, who need to learn how to play with expectation on their shoulders now they are seen as genuine top-four competitors.

“It’s not often Brighton trade at a backable price for a home win – but I like the 8/5 with Sky Bet here.

“Brighton’s recent record against Arsenal, Man City, Tottenham, Man Utd, Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool is pretty outrageous. In their last 20 matches across all competitions against the aforementioned opponents, Brighton have won 11 of those fixtures, winning the aggregate score 35-26.

“They possess the relentless attacking style to wobble a Newcastle defence that isn’t as formidable as you might think.

“It’s a defence that have kept just two clean sheets in their last 21 Premier League games while Nick Pope, who has lost his England place, has seen a dramatic decline in his save ratio which has fallen from 83 per cent to 68 per cent in the last 21 matches. Three defeats on the spin look on the horizon for Howe.

“Prediction – Brighton 3 Newcastle 1”

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree much of what the Sky Sports expert says… but there are things that I don’t go along with.

Only four times since before Christmas 2021, some 20 months ago, have Newcastle conceded more than two goals in a Premier League match. Twice against Man City, once in April 2022 at Spurs, then that 3-0 at Villa late last season. Brighton are a good team but the stats don’t suggest that is likely today.

As for Jurgen Klopp ‘schooling’ Eddie Howe, maybe Howe would do things differently if playing out the Liverpool game again BUT that game was basically decided by bad finishing, the woodwork, astonishing saves from Alisson and Nunez taking advantage of massive luck when the ball deflected off Botman into his path, to hit a brilliant equaliser. Until that 81st minute Liverpool had only had two efforts on target.

As for the stat about two clean sheets in the last 21 games for Nick Pope. Newcastle have become increasingly attacking, so were always going to be a bit more open at the back. In those 21 PL matches, Newcastle have scored 41 goals of their own, including four when smashing Brighton 4-1 in that key win at the end of last season.

All results are possible today but I still think Newcastle the more likely winners.