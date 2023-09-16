News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United ahead of Brentford match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Brentford.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Brighton v Newcastle game.

“Nick Pope’s form is quietly becoming an issue for Newcastle.

“His only clean sheet in his last 15 Premier League games came in a 0-0 draw vs Leicester in May while further back, he’s only kept two clean sheets in the last 22 Premier League games having previously kept six in a row.

“When assessing the key shots faced data during that six-game run of shut-outs to now, Newcastle are facing an almost identical amount of shots per game and their shots on target faced and expected goals against record have only slightly worsened.

“That shows Pope, who was at fault for the key opening goal against Brighton, simply isn’t performing to his optimum levels that laid the foundations for Newcastle’s surge up the table last season.

“It’s why he’s lost his England place.

“It’s why Newcastle are finding it harder to win games.

“How can we profit, then?

“Simple, really.

“Back one of the most in-form marksman in Europe to score at St James’ Park.

“Brentford are unbeaten in all nine Premier League games since the start of last season without Ivan Toney (W5 D4) and Bryan Mbeumo has nine goals in those games. Since the start of last season, he is averaging a goal every 90 minutes when playing without Toney, compared to a goal every 826 minutes when they play together.

“I was therefore surprised to see odds of 100/30 with Sky Bet available on him finding the net at anytime while the 22/1 with Sky Bet for him to score two or more also are worth consideration.

“Score prediction: Newcastle 2 Brentford 2

“Best bet – Bryan Mbuemo to score (100/30 with Sky Bet)”

A lot of good stuff in there and I agree much of what the Sky Sports expert says… but there are things that I don’t go along with.

I always enjoy reading what he has to say, even if I see it differently, coming to other conclusions.

In the final 13 Premier League matches that Nick Pope played last season, he did only keep one clean sheet in that run. However, it coincided with Eddie Howe playing increasingly more attacking football and whilst Nick Pope conceded 15 goals in 13 games and only kept one clean sheet, the really important thing was that Newcastle picked up 29 points at a rate well above two points per game, thanks to nine wins and two draws, with just the two defeats in thirteen.

Blaming Nick Pope for the results this season is over the top, whilst he was at fault clearly for the opening goal at Brighton, other than that the Newcastle keeper couldn’t be blamed for any of the others. More a case of great finishing than poor goalkeeping.

Alvarez gave him no chance as Man City only won 1-0 and were restricted to only four shots on target all game.

Liverpool only had four on target and only two in the final hour of the game having gone behind, Newcastle and Pope simply the victims of lethal finishing with the scousers scoring two very good goals. Though of course NUFC should have finished off the game for sure earlier.

As for Brighton, it wasn’t a good day for Newcastle at all, but for all they won 3-1, the Seagulls only had two shots on target in the second half and scored twice.

I think overall, Newcastle United haven’t been poor this season, just up against good teams, at key moments they haven’t taken advantage and then a combination of factors, especially luck(!), going against them.

Brentford are a dangerous team but then so are Newcastle United as well.

Last season NUFC were 2-0 in 28 minutes in this fixture and ended up winning 5-1.

Eddie Howe will order his team to get at Brentford from the first whistle and press high.

If the away side come through that and end up with a draw or even a win, then fair play to them.

However, I am very confident that Newcastle can and will overwhelm the visitors today.

Lifting the gloom that has hung over Newcastle United recently AND the grey skies over Tyneside today.