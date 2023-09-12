News

Significant boost for Newcastle United goalkeeper

Martin Dubravka is now on his way back to Tyneside.

The Newcastle United goalkeeper having had a significant boost on Monday night.

Whilst Martin Dubravka continues to struggle for game time at Newcastle, his form remains excellent for Slovakia.

Monday night making it eight clean sheets in his last eleven internationals. A very comfortable performance against Liechtenstein and a 3-0 home win for Slovakia.

Ahead of last night’s Group J European Championship qualifiers, it was ironic that Ronaldo’s one game ban sparked by the yellow card (his third in five group matches) for his reckless studs first lunge on Martin Dubravka, could have had a massive negative effect on Dubravka and Slovakia.

However, they didn’t need to worry.

Slovakia and Luxembourg had been tied on 10 points in joint second place, five points behind Portugal, before last night’s matches. However, without main man Ronaldo, Portugal absolutely crushed Luxembourg 9-0.

With Iceland winning 1-0 at home against fourth placed in the group Bosnia-Herzegovina, it has really given Slovakia a very straightforward opportunity to qualify for the 2024 Euros in Germany next summer.

This is how Group J now looks on Tuesday morning:

The top two automatically qualify and Martin Dubravka should be now heading to what could be his last finals of a major international tournament, as he turns 35 in January.

Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries in September 2023:

Wednesday 6 September

England Under 19s 0 Germany Under 19s 1

A first ever appearance for the England Under 19s, as sub Lewis Miley helped the young lions control the later stages, but despite their dominance and very good chances created, couldn’t find an equaliser in this friendly played on the Costa Brava.

Thursday 7 September

Paraguay 0 Peru 0

Incredibly frustrating for Miguel Almiron, as Paraguay drew their first World Cup qualifier. Absolutely battering Peru who didn’t have a single effort on target and the visitors having to play the entire second half a man down, after Advincula picked up a red card just before the break.

Paraguay hitting the woodwork four times, the visiting keeper playing the game of his career and the Peru goal leading a charmed life.

Friday 8 September

Cyprus 0 Scotland 3 (***Elliot Anderson has now withdrawn from the Scotland squad after picking up an unspecified injury) Euros Qualifier

Slovakia 0 Portugal 1

Martin Dubravka fortunate to escape serious injury after a beyond reckless challenge from Cristiano Ronaldo saw the striker’s studs end up in the face of the Newcastle keeper.

Thankfully Dubravka able to continue after lengthy treatment, Ronaldo somehow ending up with only a yellow card. Fernandes with the Portugal goal which leaves Slovakia second in Group J after five of the ten Euro qualifying group matches. Slovakia on 10 points and ahead of Luxembourg on goal difference, whilst five points behind group leaders Portugal.

Brazil 5 Bolivia 1

Bruno Guimaraes makes first ever start in an international in his home country, puts in excellent performance in this World Cup Qualifier. That included a top quality assist for Rodrygo to score the third. Bruno Guimaraes subbed on 71 minutes with the score 4-0, Joelinton replacing his Newcastle United teammate as he made his third appearance for Brazil.

Saturday 9 September

Estonia 0 Sweden 5

Alexander Isak back to form and a very good performance as he capped his display with a dominant power header, scoring the third in this vital Euros qualifier win.

England Under 19s 4 Switzerland Under 19s 2

A special day for 17 year old Lewis Miley, as he made his first start for the England Under 19s in this friendly. Played on the Costa Brava, the NUFC teenager unlucky not to register and assist due to a dubious offside decision.

Ukraine 1 England 1

England struggling to a point with Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier unused subs.

Played in Poland, Zinchenko gave Ukraine a 26th minute lead in this Euros qualifier, before Kyle Walker equalised just before the break.

North Macedonia 1 Italy 1

Sandro Tonali put in a vey decent performance, so unlucky not to give Italy the lead when a great run ended with his left foot shot coming back off the post. Immobile did give Italy the lead just after half-time but a late free-kick equaliser was a huge blow to the visitors who had dominated most of the match.

Kosovo 2 Switzerland 2

Fabian Schar played the full game of this Euros group qualifier, Reassuring Newcastle fans as to his fitness.

Switzerland are still unbeaten, top of the group and looking set to qualify, but they were rocked by a 94th minute Kosovo equaliser that took two points away from them.

Monday 11 September

Slovakia 3 Liechtenstein 0

An eighth clean sheet in his last eleven internationals, as Martin Dubravka and Slovakia easily win this latest Euros Qualifier.

