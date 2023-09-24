Opinion

Sheffield United v Newcastle United – Some ‘interesting’ stats ahead of Sunday’s match

Sheffield United v Newcastle United is up next.

Third bottom in the table up against twelfth top of the table.

That is not the only ‘interesting’ stat though, ahead of this game at Bramall Lane.

Here are a few ‘interesting’ Sheffield United v Newcastle United stats to be chewing over as you look forward to the game.

BBC Sport coming up with most of these ahead of this weekend…

Newcastle have lost both Premier League away games so far this season, just one fewer defeat than they suffered on the road in the whole of last season (W8 D8 L3).

Newcastle United last lost three in a row (Chelsea, Everton, Tottenham all away from home) in April 2022.

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League games against promoted sides (W7 D7) since a 2-1 home defeat to Leeds in January 2021.

Sheffield United have played more long passes than any other Premier League side this season (303), with only Luton (19.7%) playing a higher share of their passes long than the Blades so far (19.6%).

No side has seen more cards issued than either Newcastle (17 yellows) or Sheffield United (16 yellows, 1 red) in the Premier League this season. Meanwhile, no side has drawn more cards from their opponents this season than Newcastle (16 yellows, 1 red).

Sheffield United have had fewer shots per game than any other Premier League side this season (8.2), while also facing more shots than anyone else in the division (114).

So, I think that one thing we can take out of this for sure, is to expect more long balls to be played by Sheffield United than your average Premier League side. So long as the NUFC defence copes ok with this, then the good news is that playing so many long balls almost certainly means Sheffield United giving up possession repeatedly.

As for the referees dishing out cards, Premier League clubs collectively are getting far more of them this season. However, for both Sheffield United and Newcastle United, it has been especially crazy, thanks largely to the new directives for match officials. Some players haven’t helped themselves and for an attacking player such as Anthony Gordon to be already only one yellow away from a suspension, isn’t good.

The Newcastle United record of unbeaten (seven wins and seven draws) in their last 14 matches against promoted clubs is very decent but in truth, it has been getting progressively better since Eddie Howe took over. In 2020/21 Newcastle picked up eight points against the three promoted clubs, then in 2021/22 it was ten points, last season it was 14 points.

Interesting to dig deeper with Newcastle United when it comes to how many shots they have had this season, as well as how many the opposition have had.

The BBC Sport stats show that this season Newcastle United have had 65 shots in their five Premier League matches, with the five opposition clubs having 65 in total as well. So an average of 13 shots each match and 13 shots conceded.

Whilst when it comes to how many on target, Newcastle with 26 in total in the five PL games, the opposition teams managing 22.

As we all know, Newcastle United had the toughest opening schedule of all clubs, playing five of the other eight teams who finished top nine last season. The underlying stats above suggesting that Eddie Howe’s side have more than held their own this season and if it hadn’t been for that last ten minutes against Liverpool, then that would have been reflected in the points total as well.

Now though, starting with Sheffield United v Newcastle United today, the next five Premier League games are against promoted clubs and those who finished PL bottom half last season.

I reckon those underlying stats on total shots and efforts on target are going to now significantly shift in Newcastle United’s favour.

The big thing of course is, just how many points it will bring from these next possible 15, if Eddie Howe’s side can be the dominant side in these Premier League matches that take us up to the end of October.