Sheffield United away 1990 – How it was when it was as a Newcastle United fan back in the day

It was 24th February 1990, the last time I visited Bramall Lane, to see Newcastle United face Sheffield United.

With the passage of time, I have to say that my memory has deceived me, since my recollection of that particular afternoon was that a late Brian Deane equaliser more or less kept them in the automatic promotion spot whilst our play off fate was all but sealed.

It seems though that my memory isn’t as good as it once was, certainly with regard to what happened on the field. I’ll come back to that.

Off the pitch, it was every man for himself as we made our way back to the train station in the city centre.

On leaving the ground, we came across a roundabout surrounded by a parade of shops and saw a huge mob of Sheffield United lads milling about. Before I knew it, a barrage of missiles, empty bottles, half bricks, you know the sort, was raining down on us.

Meantime, the South Yorkshire constabulary initially turned a blind eye, but not for long, as they waded in when some of our lads got closer to their mob. I didn’t see anyone get arrested but there were some bruised limbs.

The walk from Bramall Lane to the railway station is relatively short. I’ve checked on google maps and it’s just under a mile, as the crow flies. It seemed a lot longer that day as we had to contend with not just the Blades Business Crew but the cops as well, who seemed to enjoy whacking anyone who got out of line. In the confusion, the Sheffield lads did a good job of infiltrating us and sporadic fighting ensued all the way back to and even inside the station. It was a massive relief when we clambered onto the train that whisked us from the mayhem.

Back to football.

We’d made a good start to the 1989/90 season and had beaten the Blades 2-0 at St James earlier in the season on a dark and dank November afternoon, which saw us maintain our unbeaten home record, with seven wins and two draws. Going into that fixture, we sat third in the table, a little off the pace that Sheffield Utd and Leeds had set, but beating the Blades meant we’d closed the gap on the top two and both had now succumbed at St James, Leeds having been trounced on the opening day of the season 5-2.

The optimism arising from that win at SJP against Sheffield United was shortlived. We lost narrowly at Elland Road in our next match and then suffered our first home defeat of the season against Oxford. Those back to back defeats initiated a terrible run of some nine league games where we won only once, the amazing 5-4 victory over Leicester City on 13th January, where although we were 4-2 down with only thirteen minutes left on the clock, goals from Kevin Gallacher, Micky Quinn and Mark McGhee turned it round.

And so, it was off to Bramall Lane where an own goal midway through the first half looked to be sufficient, only for Brian Deane to equalise from a goalmouth scramble. Kevin Brock had elected not to hoof the ball away, presumably for fear of taking Tommy Wright’s head off his shoulders, leaving Deane to prod it home from close range. Disaster!

This is the bit that surprises me most, because I can still remember the huge disappointment from not getting over the line and taking all three points that day. Other than the obvious frustration that lingers when not winning from a winning position, I still cannot put my finger on why Deane’s equaliser still rankles. I genuinely remember it as being a promotion clash but it wasn’t. We were languishing in eighth place, and our promotion prospects looked slim to non-existent.

However, eleven wins and two draws from our next sixteen, including a 2-1 win over West Ham in our penultimate match of the season meant we travelled to Ayresome Park on 5th May with an outside chance of gatecrashing the automatic promotion places.

With bitter and painful memories of defeats to Boro followed by the Mackems, I’m going to sign off now.

Hopefully, anyone attending Bramall Lane this afternoon will have a less stressful journey home and hopefully, Eddie Howe can plunder us all three points.

