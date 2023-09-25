News

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Very interesting independent ratings on the NUFC players

It ended Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8.

Newcastle United fans getting to see one of those away matches that makes all of these miles on the road / rail / air so worthwhile.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 match:

(The way they display the subs means only a maximum of four can be shown for any one team, Sandro Tonali was rated 6.7)

As you can see, Bruno Guimaraes the star man (9.7). Pulled the strings all match and back to his very best, scored one and got an assist as well.

Captain Kieran Trippier just edged out (9.6), no goal for him BUT he got assists for the Burn, Botman and Wilson goals, a hat-trick (of assists)!

Supersub Anthony Gordon was another excellent performer, a class all round performance and a goal and assist on top of that. However, whilst he got the Sky Sports man of the match award, in these automated independent ratings, he has to settle for third spot with a rating of 9.5.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Sunday 24 September 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 21, Burn 31, Botman 35, Wilson 56, Gordon 61, Almiron 68, Bruno73, Isak 87

Sheffield United:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sheff Utd 42% (46%) Newcastle 58% (54%)

Total shots were Sheff Utd 9 (6) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 (1) Newcastle 15 (8)

Corners were Sheff Utd 2 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livarmento 70), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Hall 81), Anderson, Almiron (Tonali 70), Wilson (Isak 70), Barnes (Gordon 12)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Murphy

