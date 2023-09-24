Opinion

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8.

What can you say?

An eight goal away with with eight different goalscorers AND it should have been at least double figures. Remarkable.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 7

Had nothing to do. Did he even make a save?

Trippier – 10

The first of a few 10s given out. Fantastic all round.

A great assist for Wilson and looked at ease from the back.

Schar – 9

Immense at the back.

Both centre halves never gave Sheff Utd an inch, especially in the first half.

Botman – 9

Over the moon for him getting his first goal.

A great defensive display too. Two clean sheets in a row.

Burn – 9

Played well and picked up a great goal.

He was even bombing up and down the wing in the second half.

Bruno – 9.5

Starting to look like the Bruno of last season in the past few games.

It almost looked too easy out there for him at times.

He was taking the mickey out of Sheff Utd. Took his goal really well.

Anderson – 9

Delighted for him getting another start and another win.

He was everywhere, really gave his all and never stopped putting the pressure on their midfield.

Would have been great to see him get a goal.

Longstaff – 10

Gordon maybe seems the obvious choice but for me personally, especially in the first half, he maybe just edged it for my man of the match.

He set the tone for the whole team in the opening twenty minutes, chasing everything, linking up play, getting into tackles.

Barnes – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Shame for him, hopefully he won’t be out for too long.

Almiron – 8.5

I thought he was largely ineffective in the first half.

Came into it more in the second and took his goal brilliantly.

Wilson – 7.5

Should have had a hat-trick by half time.

Got his goal which is obviously great and what you want but he was so wasteful.

Not just in front of goal, but in possession in general, he could have easily set up a few goals too.

SUBS:

Gordon – 10

Helped to change the game when he came on.

Looked so fit, strong, took his goal brilliantly.

Could have set up a few more if chances were taken.

Could have won a couple of penalties as well.

Looking like a real player so far this season.

Isak – 8

A great finish for goal number eight (8!!).

Tonali – 7

Hard to have an impact on the game when it’s all over like that.

Livramento – 7

Did well when he came on!

Hall – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Howe – 10

Got it spot on (much to my pre-match scepticism!).

A fantastic win, another clean sheet too. We really needed that win. 1-0 would have done me!

Referee Stuart Atwell and VAR – 0

Standard of refereeing is abysmal. It’s a disgrace.

First NUFC goal a clear handball from Gordon.

Second probably a handball.

Third never a free kick in a million years.

Gordon should have had a nailed on 100% penalty in the first half, probably one in the second half.

Inexplicably blew for half time when we had a corner.

So many little decisions too that were obviously incorrect.

Refereed as if the game was over and people shouldn’t care what he does.

Six minutes added on in both halves! Despite there being five goals in the second half, plus countless substitutions.

This is a guy who gave the phantom goal many years ago. He is consistently a disgrace. Rant over!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Sunday 24 September 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 21, Burn 31, Botman 35, Wilson 56, Gordon 61, Almiron 68, Bruno73, Isak 87

Sheffield United:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sheff Utd 42% (46%) Newcastle 58% (54%)

Total shots were Sheff Utd 9 (6) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 (1) Newcastle 15 (8)

Corners were Sheff Utd 2 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livarmento 70), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Hall 81), Anderson, Almiron (Tonali 70), Wilson (Isak 70), Barnes (Gordon 12)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Murphy

