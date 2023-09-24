Opinion

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Eddie Howe making four changes to the team that picked up the great away point at the San Siro.

Not everybody convinced by the team selection at Bramall Lane but…

Nat Seaton:

“It was great to see us start the game with so much confidence.

“Sheffield United tried to bully us in the early stages but once Longstaff had scored it was one way traffic.

“EIGHT different scorers away from home was a historic day.

“Could never have hoped post Champions League this is how it was going to go, absolutely brilliant and all credit to the players and staff for this great week they have given me as a Newcastle United fan.

“The exciting thing is there’s hopefully more to come…”

Billy Miller:

“Not a bad eight days.

“Two Premier League wins and an away draw in the San Siro.

“No goals conceded, nine scored (most today).

“We were a streaky team last season.

“Let’s hope this is the platform for one of our strong runs that made us so successful preciously.

“The only disappointment today is that we didn’t go for the record.

“Sheffield United were woeful and looked like they could concede every time we attacked.

“It felt like we could have got to 10 if we had pushed for it.

“We seemed to spend the last 20 minutes aiming to get our possession and pass completion stats up.

“Still, it ensured we earned a third consecutive cleansheet and rested the players’ legs so it’s the most minor of criticisms.

“A record beating of Sheffield United and a record away win for us.

“Absolute domination.”

Simon Ritter:

“Eight-nil and we should have bagged at least 12.

“I doubt Wilson will miss three good chances before finally scoring in any other game.

“And Gordon’s one-on-one was a doddle compared with his 20-yard bender a minute later.

“First half we played some top pass-and-move football, reminiscent of 2022-23, and scored twice from Trippier’s superb dead-ball deliveries.

“Second half we were carving them open almost at will, running harder and faster than a team who know they are battling for survival even at this stage of the season.

“Just one short of the Premier League record of 9-0 but until today no team have had eight different scorers in one game. That’s teamwork, all right!

“Those who say Big Dan Burn adds nothing to our attacking play should watch this game.

“Eddie knows.

“But does he know his preferred midfield starters?

“Anderson and Longstaff have thrown down the gauntlet.”

Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“Where to start?

“Well, despite scoring eight, for me a third consecutive clean sheet isn’t a bad place.

“The fact that we had eight different scorers tells it’s own story. A premier league record apparently. Absolutely fantastic.

“Funny though, MOTM Anthony Gordon didn’t even start and had Harvey Barnes not left the field with an injury after only 12 minutes, who knows how it could have played out?

“Up to that point, Sheff Utd looked okay but imploded once Anthony had kept the ball in play at the by-line to set up Sean Longstaff. Even at 1-0, it then never looked in doubt.

“I thought Bruno was back to something that resembled his best, with a goal and an assist and with Longstaff and Anderson on song, the midfield dominated.

“It was great to see Botman get a goal.

“I counted three assists from Trip and some of our finishing was sublime.

“Eddie using the squad to great effect was also welcome, with Tino and Lewis both getting some game time.”

Tony Mallabar:

“Am absolutely delighted.

“But apart from Bruno being back on song, is it time we had the debate where clubs from Sheffield, Bristol, Nottingham and even Edinburgh thought about amalgamation.

“Ok, to put this in context us and the dark side would never consider this.

“But to keep off a happy clappers European super league. Maybe it’s time for this discussion.

“Sheffield is the 4th largest city in England.

“Yet we made a competent Premier league team… Look quite mackemism.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Incredible performance.

“8 different goalscorers in any game against any opposition is a remarkable return.

“I actually thought at 0-0 they looked good, but their collapse after conceding the opener was pathetic.

“Enjoyed every one of those goals, even more so after the bottle thrown at Anderson and the awful tackle on Longstaff.

“A majestic afternoon.”

Brian Standen:

“Win together, draw together, lose together and take the pi.. together.

“This is a squad that is at one with each other.

“It was only a matter of time before we clicked……. Bring on Man City!

“Only downer being the injury to Harvey Barnes….. but oh Anthony Gordon.”

Paul Patterson:

“Had our cake . . and Eight it..”

David Punton:

“Perfection as United smash a club record away win at Brammall Lane.

“That was 8-0 on the road. Wow. Eight!

“A demolition job on the hapless Blades, who had one of them days where it just got worse and worse for them.

“I almost felt sorry for them!

“That was 8 different scorers but Anthony Gordon really stood out today after emerging from the bench.

“Before the game became a training exercise the hard hard yards also went to unlikely scorers – the air force – Dan Burn and Sven Botman.

“Both on the end of delicious set piece deliveries from Trippier to power home goals. Botman with his first for the club.

“This is the perfection Howe strives for. Everyone gets top marks.

“A huge moment in our season. It has that feel.

“What an amazing day for the club, capping off a brilliant week.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Sunday 24 September 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 21, Burn 31, Botman 35, Wilson 56, Gordon 61, Almiron 68, Bruno73, Isak 87

Sheffield United:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sheff Utd 42% (46%) Newcastle 58% (54%)

Total shots were Sheff Utd 9 (6) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 (1) Newcastle 15 (8)

Corners were Sheff Utd 2 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livarmento 70), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Hall 81), Anderson, Almiron (Tonali 70), Wilson (Isak 70), Barnes (Gordon 12)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Murphy

