Opinion

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 (EIGHT!) – Record breakers

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Sunday 24 September 4.30pm

Where do you start with a match like this?

Well bizarrely, Newcastle could and should have had MORE than eight, for sure.

Callum Wilson could and should have had a hat-trick in the first half, before he did eventually score on 56 minutes.

This goal amongst the roll call of honour…

Longstaff 21

Burn 31

Botman 35

Wilson 56

Gordon 61

Almiron 68

Bruno73

Isak 87

The first time in Premier League history that eight different scorers have hit the back of the net.

In the English top tier, has this ever been beaten? I would doubt it.

The biggest ever Newcastle United away win. I love it.

I love it especially for those fans who travel all over the place, dreaming of days like this.

Many of them celebrating today, also at our last Premier League away match, singing and cheering the players even at 3-0 down against Brighton.

Newcastle United should have had a penalty, Sheffield United should have had a man sent off.

NUFC could and should have scored more but hopefully we were saving a few for the likes of Man City, Burnley and… PSG.

One match / result doesn’t make a season BUT today Eddie Howe and his team showed what this team / squad are capable of.

Well done all.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 21, Burn 31, Botman 35, Wilson 56, Gordon 61, Almiron 68, Bruno73, Isak 87

Sheffield United:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sheff Utd 42% (46%) Newcastle 58% (54%)

Total shots were Sheff Utd 9 (6) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 (1) Newcastle 15 (8)

Corners were Sheff Utd 2 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livarmento 70), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Hall 81), Anderson, Almiron (Tonali 70), Wilson (Isak 70), Barnes (Gordon 12)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Murphy