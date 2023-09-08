Opinion

Saudi Arabia, sportswashing, Newcastle United and protestors at St James’ Park tonight

Following The Mag carrying the story regarding the anti-sportswashing protesters who are planning a demonstration outside Gallowgate when Saudi Arabia play at St James’ Park tonight (Friday – Saudi Arabia v Costa Rica), I have read and heard some of the opinions about this on other forums and even out in the pub with my mates the last couple of days.

It seems most folk agree and are comfortable with this group being given the right to freedom of speech.

It is also apparent that these people have raised others’ suspicions that they are not really who they proclaim to be.

‘Newcastle United Supporters Against Sportswashing’ is what I believe they call themselves.

Whether they are genuine supporters or not, I hope they are going to be willing to answer any difficult questions from the public.

I have been told by friends attending past SJP matches when they protested, that they weren’t prepared to do this previously.

Of course the Mackems are all over this. They will latch on to anything to a have a go at Newcastle United and our supporters.

When The Mag puts up comments from neutrals it is now getting rarer to see anything derogative about the Saudis and ‘oil money’ etc.

Now that Saudi Arabia have become big players in the football world, there seems to be a growing tolerance and acceptance as to their involvement in other businesses / industries too.

I’m not going to go into politics because I know a lot of people are tired of reading about them on The Mag.

I also have a feeling that genuine Newcastle United supporters have had it up to the back teeth with people preaching to us about human rights and genuine morality.

We should be left alone and these issues taken up with organisations such as Amnesty International, not carted out on to the doorstep of our great club by a handful of people.

My opinion is they may well be genuine protesters, but that it is also feasible to assume, that they could also have another agenda that is being driven by jealousy of Newcastle United’s recently acquired wealth.

As I intimated earlier, I hope the ‘Sportwashing’ lads and lasses are ready with their answers, because I don’t think they are in for an easy ride.