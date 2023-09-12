News

Saudi Arabia football chief talks about visits to St James’ Park

Friday night saw Saudi Arabia take on Costa Rica at St James’ Park.

Fair to say, the game attracted plenty of headlines, despite only a few thousand paying spectators turning up for this friendly.

No doubt the media, if not paying spectators, will be out in force again tonight, as this time Saudi Arabia take on South Korea in a friendly kick about.

Ahead of today’s St James’ Park game that kicks off at 5.30pm, the President of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation, Yasser Al Misehal, has been talking to the media.

Yasser Al Misehal is also a member of the FIFA Council after having been elected to it in February this year, this is what he had to say to Talksport about these friendlies, Newcastle United and Saudi Arabia PIF:

“We were given the opportunity to come to Newcastle.

“We got a nice invitation letter at the beginning of the year from the CEO (Darren Eales) of Newcastle United through the British Embassy in Riyadh, to start the co-operation and maybe some programmes to help, particularly with our women’s national team.

“Our technical team met with Newcastle United and explored the opportunities.

“It is a very good location for us and for the players.

“To be honest, we have not spoken to any person at (Saudi Arabia) PIF about this yet.

“It was directly with the CEO of the club.

“Having the PIF as an independent authority owning the biggest shares (80 per cent) of Newcastle United is something very positive for both sides.

“One of the objectives is to promote the fanbase of Newcastle United in Saudi Arabia.

“A lot of other English clubs may have a larger fan base in Saudi Arabia, so having the Saudi national team playing at St James’ Park is a very useful tool.”