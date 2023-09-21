News

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman quizzed about Sportswashing

Saudi Arabia crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has been asked about sportswashing.

The question coming as part of a rare media interview, given to Fox News.

The Gulf kingdom has been accused by some people of investing in sport and using high profile events to improve its international reputation, it is argued that Saudi Arabia are doing this to get the ‘approval’ of those in the West.

Mohammed bin Salman talking to Fox News, as reported by the BBC – 21 September 2023:

“If sportswashing is going to increase my GDP by 1%, then we’ll continue doing sportswashing.

“I don’t care [about the term sportswashing]. I have 1% growth in GDP from sport and I am aiming for another 1.5%.

“Call it what you want – we are going to get that 1.5%.”

For me, it is absolutely right that the rest of the world helps push Saudi Arabia towards a better situation where human rights are concerned. This is the same when it comes to Russia, China, Qatar, North Korea and so many other nations / states. The Government should absolutely be doing this.

As for ‘sportswashing’ though, in my opinion the idea that Saudi Arabia are doing anything just to get the approval of people and governments in the West is laughable. They don’t care what anybody thinks.

Saudi Arabia are investing in various sports for all the usual long-term reasons – money, prestige, power, influence.

Mohammed bin Salman and the others making the decisions in Saudi Arabia, are using the Saudi Arabia PIF / Vision 2030, in order to invest money in all kinds of projects, at home and abroad, to generate future profits on their investments. Money that is currently generated by Oil production as well as other revenue streams, then invested for the future in diversified projects / investments all around the world.

Hence why Mohammed bin Salman says / claims that this is all that he cares about, increasing the Saudi GDP (Gross Domestic Product) by as much as possible, with investments in sporting projects one of the key parts of that.

Just because you don’t believe ‘sportswashing’ isn’t an actual thing, doesn’t then equal not caring about human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia. It is just a case of not believing that ‘sportswashing’ is their motivation for these global and domestic investments in sporting projects, including Newcastle United.

Saudi Arabia PIF paid £244m for an 80 per cent stake in Newcastle United and in terms of an investment it has been a phenomenal success. Even taking into account the further investment by the Newcastle United owners in the club, if the club was sold now, Saudi Arabia PIF would make a massive profit on how much they have paid out up to this point on NUFC.

Saudi Vision 2030 (A strategic framework to reduce Saudi Arabia’s dependence on oil, diversify its economy, and develop public service sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation, and tourism) and the Saudi Arabia PIF is the key driver of the Saudi Vision 2030 project.

June 2023 brought another major sporting initiative from the Saudi Arabia PIF / Saudi Vision 2030, as massive investment was announced in the domestic Saudi football league.

They announced that the stated aim is to transform the competition into one of the worldwide top ten football leagues, whilst also tripling its market value.

In order to try and achieve that, the Saudi Arabia PIF would be taking 75 per cent controlling interests in the four biggest clubs in the Saudi Pro League—Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli, ahead of the 2023/24 season. A non-profit organisation to control the remaining 25 per cent in each of the four teams.