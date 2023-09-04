Opinion

Saudi Arabia at St James’ Park – How many loyalty points?

It is Saudi Arabia up next at St James’ Park.

I wonder how many Newcastle United loyalty points we will be given?

Yes, me and my daughter are heading along on Friday night (8pm) and the following Tuesday (5.30pm) to watch Saudi Arabia v Costa Rica and Saudi Arabia v South Korea.

Might see our first win or two since the opening day of the season!

When these Saudi Arabia matches were announced, there was a flurry of media stuff but nothing really since then, indeed nothing much really said anywhere from what I can see.

Two reasons why we are going, well three I suppose.

Something to do whilst no Newcastle matches, curiosity value, plus the tickets are very cheap. It is £5 and £3 concessions for each game.

I just had a look on the official NUFC ticketing site to see how ticket sales are going.

Amusingly, the Saudi Arabia games are listed under ‘ home matches’, it appears that only the East Stand open at the moment and I’m guessing a few thousand tickets sold for each of the two games, from what I could make out.

Anybody else reading this going? Maybe share why in the comments.

With everybody so stressed about tickets home and away these days, it would have been amusing and some light relief, if the club had announced that 100 loyalty points would be allocated to every Newcastle fan who bought a ticket for each of these Saudi Arabia matches.

That would have guaranteed worldwide media coverage as well, with headlines of ‘Newcastle United fans sell out Saudi Arabia’ friendlies’… with predictable outrage accompanying it.

I think there is a Sunderland player in the Costa Rica squad, interesting to see if any Mackems turn up to give Newcastle United / Saudi Arabia their cash.

Away from all the politics, for a second anyway, Saudi Arabia have got a massive claim to fame.

Argentina have only lost one of their last 47 matches, a run going back to October 2019, whilst they have won 15 of their last 16 internationals.

The exception in both cases was that shock Saudi Arabia 2-1 win over Argentina in the Qatar World Cup, a quiz question for the future no doubt.

Now just a case of us deciding which of our ‘Saudi Arabia’ kits to wear for these two matches. Should it be the NUFC white with green change strip from last season, or the new green with white change strip for this new season???

Newcastle United official announcement – 16 August 2023:

‘Newcastle United’s St. James’ Park stadium will host two international friendly fixtures featuring the Saudi Arabia men’s national team in September.

The Green Falcons will face Costa Rica at 8pm BST on Friday 8th September before taking on South Korea at 5:30pm BST on Tuesday 12th September.

A football-obsessed nation, Saudi Arabia caught the world’s attention at last year’s FIFA World Cup by beating eventual winners Argentina 2-1 in an enthralling group stage match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

The two friendlies on Tyneside will form part of the team’s preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, which takes place in Qatar in January 2024.

Tickets for the respective matches are on sale at book.nufc.co.uk, priced at just £5 for adults and £3 for concessions (plus 50p booking fee per ticket).’