Saturday blow for PSG and Kylian Mbappe – With four days to go until facing Newcastle United

Kylian Mbappe was forced off last Sunday as PSG won 4-0 against Marseille. The PSG star man picking up an ankle injury and limping off in the first half.

Having not been able to train with the squad all week, finally on Friday the PSG star was back in full training and then declared fit for this weekend’s Ligue 1 match.

Saturday afternoon saw PSG have no choice but to start Kylian Mbappe, even though they were facing bottom of the table Clermont.

PSG looking poor in many games this season and including the last couple of matches last season, went into today’s game with a last eight Ligue 1 games record of only three wins, with two defeats and three draws in those last eight league contests.

Despite ongoing injury worries, PSG were forced to keep Kylian Mbappe on until the bitter end today, some 100 minutes of play ahead of facing Newcastle United on Wednesday.

A bit of a shocker though for Kylian Mbappe and his teammates, as they failed to even score, never mind win against the side that started the day rock bottom. All that Mbappe picked up today was a yellow card.

With 12 points from their opening seven Ligue 1 games, it is the lowest number of points PSG have ever had at this stage of the season, since the Qatar takeover, more than a decade ago.

Today’s result means that PSG have failed to beat three of the clubs currently in the bottom four of Ligue 1 – Lorient, Toulouse and Clermont.

Pressure is growing on PSG boss Luis Enrique as the Parisian club are set to play Newcastle, the French club’s owners having got rid of three managers in less than three years, since December 2020.

Newcastle United can take great heart from this PSG form / situation, they are nowhere near the levels they were at with the likes of Neymar and Messi playing.

As for Kylian Mbappe, interesting to see what kind of shape he is in after having been forced to play the full match today.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports