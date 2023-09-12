News

Sandro Tonali ruled out through injury – Definitely not what Newcastle United fans wanted to hear

Sandro Tonali is currently away with Italy and played well on Saturday as they dominated and should have defeated North Macedonia.

The match ended 1-1 due to a late spectacular free kick equaliser by North Macedonia.

Sandro Tonali hitting the post early on with a great run and left foot shot that was only inches away from giving Italy the lead, before they did eventually score through Immobile.

Tonight, Sandro Tonali was due to be playing back at the San Siro in a crucial Euro group qualifier against Ukraine, before then seven days later another massive return to the stadium, with Newcastle the visitors.

However, Tuesday morning has seen Italian media report (see below) that Sandro Tonali has picked up an injury.

They indicate that it has happened during training ahead of the game, rather than the reason why he was subbed in the 89th minute on Saturday.

Sky Sport Italia are describing the Sandro Tonali issue as a ‘slight muscle injury’, though obviously not that slight to allow him to play in this huge match for Italy tonight.

Such a busy and important schedule ahead for Newcastle United, starting off with Brentford at home on Saturday and then AC Milan away next Tuesday in the Champions League.

Eddie Howe and Newcastle United fans all hoping for a quick recovery for Sandro Tonali and fingers crossed only a precaution that he is being ruled out tonight.

Football Italia report – 12 September 2023:

‘Sandro Tonali, Ivan Provedel and Leonardo Spinazzola won’t be available for Italy against Ukraine tonight and according to Sky Sport Italia, the Newcastle midfielder has suffered a slight muscle injury.

Tonali started in Italy’s 1-1 draw against North Macedonia on Saturday and has been training at Milanello over the last few days ahead of tonight’s Euro 2024 qualifying fixture against Ukraine.

However, according to Sky Sport Italia, the 23-year-old won’t be available against the Ukrainians due to a slight muscle injury.

Surely, Tonali has not been called up for the game and the same is true of Lazio keeper Provedel and Roma left-back Spinazzola.

Inter midfielder Davide Frattesi is expected to replace Tonali in central midfield, starting with Manuel Locatelli and Nicolò Barella.’