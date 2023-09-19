News

Sandro Tonali makes emotional return to AC Milan but declares – The people of Newcastle will help anyone

Sandro Tonali started all 12 of AC Milan’s games in the Champions League last season.

Getting all the way to the semi-finals before cruelly losing to city rivals Inter, who themselves then lost in the final to Man City.

Sandro Tonali played a total of 1,053 Champions League minutes in last season’s competition, which was not only the most of any AC Milan player, but the most of any outfield player overall in the 2022-23 competition.

Now Sandro Tonali finds himself set to start yet another Champions League game at the San Siro.

However, rather than red and black stripes, he will be wearing black and white ones (or change strip…).

You would almost think somebody had planned this at UEFA for maximum impact.

Not only Sandro Tonali drawing AC Milan in the group stage BUT first game up is in the San Siro.

What an occasion for the Newcastle United summer signing, who is making great strides on Tyneside, on and off the pitch, but who admits the transition to a new club, country, culture, language, isn’t an easy one:

“This summer has been hard and I’ve had a difficult start.

“At the beginning it was not easy to find my place at Newcastle, but I have found people who supported since the very beginning and they are still helping so after the first match.

“I felt at ease, I was happier thanks to the help of Mr [Eddie] Howe and the whole staff and I started to be happier, they really helped me out.

“My teammates have been amazing, they have helped me out a lot, especially with the language.

“At the beginning, I was kind of lost, but it is getting easier and I am very happy.

“I think I’m going to feel the emotion tomorrow at 90 per cent. Today it is at 10 per cent.

“I have met some people I’m familiar with at Milan and have been in touch with them.

“It is hard emotions because they don’t happen all the time in football.

“They are special and I’ll remember them forever.

“This is the team I support and the team that gave me a chance to succeed.

“Things have completely changed. I am here as a rival, I have to manage that but it won’t be a problem.”

“I don’t know who he (Tonali’s father is an AC Milan season ticket holder) will support.

“I don’t want to be in his head but I think he will take care of me!

“I hope he will support me but it’s very difficult to change a supporter’s mind about their team.

“I think he will support Milan and support me.

“Maybe he will want a draw?

“It will be the most thrilling feeling to come out into the stadium packed with people again.

“They let me live my dream here at AC Milan but now I come back as a rival.

“I will have a lot of feelings.

“Everything happened so fast with the transfer, I was overwhelmed at first, but I have come across a wonderful team, wonderful staff and play for people who love football.

“The people of Newcastle will help anyone.”