Roberto De Zerbi reacts to Brighton 3 Newcastle 1

Robero De Zerbi watched on as his team won 3-1 against Newcastle United.

The Brighton boss relieved to see his players bounce back to form after the 3-1 home defeat to West Ham the previous weekend.

Roberto De Zerbi reacting to the performance and result after the game.

No surprises where the main focus was, when the Brighton boss talked to the media:

“His (Evan Ferguson’s) improvement is important for him, for us, for his career, because he’s working to complete his qualities, not only score, because he can become big, big, big.

“His qualities are enough to become a great player, one of the top scorers in Europe.

“He was born in 2004 and I don’t know how many young players like Evan, they score these goals (already) in their careers.”

Even though the transfer window has now closed, Roberto De Zerbi asked about fears of losing Evan Ferguson…

“It is normal for Brighton to sell players.

“The most important thing for Brighton, is not to keep the most important players, but to find their replacement.

“This is the right work we have to do.

“About Ferguson, I’m really delighted today but not (just) for the goals.

“Okay, with his goals we can be happy now because we won the game, but I’m really pleased for the performance, especially in the first half.

“He played very well, he found the right position between the lines.

“Newcastle defended 4-4-1-1 and with 4-4 there is the open space to receive the ball for the striker.

“He understood very well that position.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 2 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 90+2

Brighton:

Ferguson 27, 65, 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 56% (59%) Newcastle 44% (41%)

Total shots were Brighton 15 (12) Newcastle 9 (4)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Brighton 5 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett (Lascelles 74), Bruno, Joelinton (Wilson 58), Tonali (Longstaff 58), Gordon, Almiron (Anderson 58), Isak (Barnes 74)

Subs:

Dubravka, Livramento, Murphy, Hall

