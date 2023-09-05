News

Richard Keys reacts to what has happened at Newcastle United and Manchester United

Richard Keys has been talking about Newcastle United.

The BiIN Sports presenter reacting to the start to the season for NUFC under Eddie Howe.

Richard Keys also comparing Newcastle United and Manchester United when it comes to transfer activity.

Richard Keys writing on his personal blog about Newcastle United:

“Newcastle is an interesting one.

“It’s three straight defeats now.

“It was 23 games before they lost three last season. So what’s happened?

“I said at the start of the season that I fancied them for the top 6.

“I still do, but it struck me watching them at Brighton that if they’re not all at it – all of them nine out of ten every week, then perhaps they’re only average after all.

“This is a big season for Eddie Howe.”

With so many of these discussions on Newcastle’s early season form / results, you have to factor in the tough opening schedule of opponents.

Richard Keys speaks of it taking 23 games last season for Newcastle United to lose three Premier League matches but those three last season were away at Man City, as well as home and away against Liverpool.

As for away at Brighton, last season in their first away game, Eddie Howe’s side got a great point away at the Amex Stadium, where Brighton were excellent but Newcastle just about held out for a goalless draw.

The reality is that since the start of April 2022 in the Premier League, Brighton have beaten (home and away) Man U three times (including a 4-0), Arsenal (twice away from home), Tottenham, Chelsea (twice, including a 4-1), Liverpool (3-0), plus a draw against Man City.

The time to judge is surely after ten games when things even themselves out a bit by the end of October, by which time Newcastle United will have played a range of Premier League sides in terms of quality / difficulty, as well as some tough tough games in Champions League and League Cup!

Newcastle United matches up to the end of October 2023:

Saturday 16 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 19 September – AC Milan v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

However, Newcastle United getting praise from Richard Keys when it comes to their transfer activity.

Richard Keys reacting to the activity of Man Utd compared to rivals in the transfer market:

“The last year has been a total waste of time at (Man) Utd.

“They’re no longer a ‘go to’ destination for top players.

“Whilst the Glazers have been messing about chasing a greedy deal, so many other clubs have left Utd in the blocks when it comes to growth.

“Even Brighton are running rings round them in the transfer market.

“Everyone is.

“Look at Chelsea. Liverpool have replaced the Fab Four and some. Newcastle, Spurs. Arsenal – they’re all doing business that’s way better than (Man) Utd’s.”