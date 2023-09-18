News

Richard Keys declares – Eddie Howe one of three top six managers in frame to get sack before November

You have to love Richard Keys. Don’t you. Don’t you…???

Hmmm. He is at it again.

Richard Keys absolutely loving to stir it, winding people up.

In his sights this time is Eddie Howe, amongst others.

Richard Keys writing on his personal blog – 18 September 2023:

‘How about this for a call?

One of the top six managers will get the sack before November. And right now it’s a pretty good race.

Three of them are very firmly in the frame – ten Hag, Howe and Pochettino.

Guardiola, Klopp and Arteta are as safe as houses.

Let’s go through the first list.

It might surprise you that I’ve included Eddie Howe and I very much hope I’m wrong.

Howe did a fantastic job last season, but this time round it’s very different.

Newcastle haven’t made a good start but back to back games v Man City and Liverpool was a tough ask.

Having said that – if you’ve got ambitions to be a top club you’ve got to be competitive in games of that nature – and certainly win games at home against other top 6 teams.

Newcastle should’ve beaten Liverpool.

And they should’ve got at least a point at Brighton.

Top teams don’t get beaten in those games. The very best teams win them.

They were lucky v Brentford. Gordon throwing himself at Flekken should never have resulted in a pen – so Newcastle got away with one there.

Now comes the CL – a wonderful distraction that they didn’t have last season.

There’s no reason why they can’t beat Milan in the San Siro, but if they don’t, do the owners start to get a bit edgy?

It’s Sheff Utd at the weekend, then City in the Carabao Cup – Burnley and PSG after that.

If they’re only scratching results – or worse – I can see one or two questions getting asked.

Again – I hope not, but we live in a realistic world – not a romantic one.’

So Newcastle United have faced five of the other eight teams that finished top nine last season, the most difficult opening schedule of any Premier League team.

Richard Keys ‘forgetting’ to mention the 5-1 hammering of Aston Villa on the opening day of the season, whilst ‘lucky’ to beat Brentford? I don’t think so. United were the better team and deserved to win, even if you believe Newcastle were fortunate to get the penalty (which I don’t), then Brentford getting that Callum Wilson goal ruled out was even luckier.

As for Richard Keys declaring ‘And they should’ve got at least a point at Brighton. Top teams don’t get beaten in those games. The very best teams win them.’ Plus at the same time saying Arteta and Klopp are ‘as safe as houses’…

Well, funnily enough, it was only in May that Arsenal were hammered 3-0 at HOME by Brighton! Whilst earlier this year Klopp’s Liverpool lost 3-0 at the Amex.

You should never take Richard Keys seriously, especially when he is desperately trying to stir it.