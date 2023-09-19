Opinion

Regardless of the cost, I wasn’t going to miss us playing in the San Siro for the world

When we qualified for the Champions League, my mates and I said in a group chat “ONE GAME” – we all have to go to one game.

Besides work commitments, family, travel, partners, and of course the small matter of money, let’s make one game work for all of us.

And so the draw was made, and it was so obvious, Dortmund in November! Get online, get it booked. Done. Happy!

I was happy.

However, when you have grown up in the 90s and early 00s watching Newcastle, you’re raised on that night in the San Siro.

I can still quote the commentary from the tele verbatim… “Knocked out by Toldo, and touched in by Shearer… it might as well be the Gallowgate… this can happen you know, this can happen.”

So I’m sat there one day a couple of weeks ago, thinking, hold on a sec, I’ve waited my whole life to see Newcastle play in the San Siro, in the Champions League, I mean I thought it would never happen again and I’d missed my chance.

So why on earth am I not planning to go?

Even if it’s by myself, even if it’s there and back in a day. These are the days you remember when you are older right?

Flights to Milan were expensive, at least direct anyway. I can get one out for a decent price, but have to come back via Paris or Copenhagen. Ah go on. Flights booked.

Now how do I get a ticket?

The club have shafted almost everyone on tickets, so I’m not going to rely on them.

I go on the Milan website and find one in hospitality (as you do).

And now we’re here.

Sat on the canal, drink in hand, singing, laughing, chanting. Bloody brilliant.

Regardless of the cost, I wasn’t going to miss us playing in the San Siro for the world.

Tonight, for the first time in a long time I think, gives us fans and Geordies in general, a level of pride that is on a par with winning a trophy.

We might not win, we might not even score, but we’ll compete.

Here, in the Champions League, against the best in the world.

Cheers, from Milan!