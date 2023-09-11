News

Reassuring news on Newcastle United England duo

It is Scotland v England on Tuesday night.

Only the third friendly to be played between the two countries since 1986.

A lot of media focus on Monday ahead of the match, with Steve Clarke and Gareth Southgate talking to journalists.

As well as that though, Sky Sports reporting from the training ground.

The broadcaster with reassuring news on Newcastle United duo Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson.

Concerns were raised ahead of the Ukraine match, when the Newcastle number nine was missing from group training, then both Wilson and Trippier sat out the draw at the weekend.

Sky Sports though today confirming that both Newcastle United players trained with the group today and indeed all 24 members of the England squad were involved.

For selfish NUFC reasons, I would rather both Trippier and Wilson sat out this Scotland match as well, ahead of Saturday and Brentford at St James’ Park.

However, with this being a friendly, I am guessing that Gareth Southgate will use his squad and for sure, I think at least one, if not both, of Kieran Trippier and Callum Willson will be involved.

Something that we will have to increasingly get used to, ever more Newcastle players away with their national sides.

Interesting to see what decisions Eddie Howe makes on Saturday, with AC Milan away on the following Tuesday. Bruno, Joelinton and Miguel Almiron see their Tuesday matches not finish until the early hours of Wednesday, UK time. So big decisions to be made in his Saturday team selection…

Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries in September 2023:

Wednesday 6 September

England Under 19s 0 Germany Under 19s 1

A first ever appearance for the England Under 19s, as sub Lewis Miley helped the young lions control the later stages, but despite their dominance and very good chances created, couldn’t find an equaliser in this friendly played on the Costa Brava.

Thursday 7 September

Paraguay 0 Peru 0

Incredibly frustrating for Miguel Almiron, as Paraguay drew their first World Cup qualifier. Absolutely battering Peru who didn’t have a single effort on target and the visitors having to play the entire second half a man down, after Advincula picked up a red card just before the break.

Paraguay hitting the woodwork four times, the visiting keeper playing the game of his career and the Peru goal leading a charmed life.

Friday 8 September

Cyprus 0 Scotland 3 (***Elliot Anderson has now withdrawn from the Scotland squad after picking up an unspecified injury) Euros Qualifier

Slovakia 0 Portugal 1

Martin Dubravka fortunate to escape serious injury after a beyond reckless challenge from Cristiano Ronaldo saw the striker’s studs end up in the face of the Newcastle keeper.

Thankfully Dubravka able to continue after lengthy treatment, Ronaldo somehow ending up with only a yellow card. Fernandes with the Portugal goal which leaves Slovakia second in Group J after five of the ten Euro qualifying group matches. Slovakia on 10 points and ahead of Luxembourg on goal difference, whilst five points behind group leaders Portugal.

Brazil 5 Bolivia 1

Bruno Guimaraes makes first ever start in an international in his home country, puts in excellent performance in this World Cup Qualifier. That included a top quality assist for Rodrygo to score the third. Bruno Guimaraes subbed on 71 minutes with the score 4-0, Joelinton replacing his Newcastle United teammate as he made his third appearance for Brazil.

Saturday 9 September

Estonia 0 Sweden 5

Alexander Isak back to form and a very good performance as he capped his display with a dominant power header, scoring the third in this vital Euros qualifier win.

England Under 19s 4 Switzerland Under 19s 2

A special day for 17 year old Lewis Miley, as he made his first start for the England Under 19s in this friendly. Played on the Costa Brava, the NUFC teenager unlucky not to register and assist due to a dubious offside decision.

Ukraine 1 England 1

England struggling to a point with Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier unused subs.

Played in Poland, Zinchenko gave Ukraine a 26th minute lead in this Euros qualifier, before Kyle Walker equalised just before the break.

North Macedonia 1 Italy 1

Sandro Tonali put in a vey decent performance, so unlucky not to give Italy the lead when a great run ended with his left foot shot coming back off the post. Immobile did give Italy the lead just after half-time but a late free-kick equaliser was a huge blow to the visitors who had dominated most of the match.

Kosovo 2 Switzerland 2

Fabian Schar played the full game of this Euros group qualifier, Reassuring Newcastle fans as to his fitness.

Switzerland are still unbeaten, top of the group and looking set to qualify, but they were rocked by a 94th minute Kosovo equaliser that took two points away from them.

Monday 11 September

Slovakia v Liechtenstein (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Tuesday 12 September

Scotland v England (Elliot Anderson, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier) Friendly (***Elliot Anderson has now withdrawn from the Scotland squad after picking up an unspecified injury)

Venezuela v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

Sweden v Austria (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Switzerland v Andorra (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier

Italy v Ukraine (Sandro Tonali) Euros Qualifier

Peru v Brazil (Joelinton and Bruno) World Cup Qualifier