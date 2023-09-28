Opinion

Rare journalist praise for Newcastle United – Showing how to beat Manchester City

A rare piece of journalist praise for Newcastle United.

This follows Wednesday night’s victory in the Carabao Cup at St James’ Park.

Yes, all it took for a national journalist to give Newcastle United any praise, was to become the first side to beat Manchester City this season in a competitive match this season.

Indeed, before Wednesday night, Pep Guardiola’s side had won all eight competitive matches they had played this season and of course, never failed to score.

Newcastle United not only winning and keeping a clean sheet, but also restricting the visitors to only two efforts on target all game. The first of those a decent save with his foot by Nick Pope, the second (and final) one a long range effort from Grealish that the Newcastle keeper didn’t even have to move for in order to catch the ball.

Ian Ladyman writing in The Mail – 28 September 2023:

‘Manchester City can be got at.

Pep Guardiola thinks Newcastle kicked Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night but a snippet of the play told a truer story.

Chased across the pitch and then subjected to a thumping but fair tackle by Anthony Gordon, City midfielder Mateo Kovacic climbed back to his feet with a smile on his face.

Kovacic – hardly a dancefloor wallflower – knew what everybody else knew, namely that City were in a game.

If more clubs approached City matches with the attitude Newcastle showed, they may not stroll to the Premier League title quite so comfortably this year.’

It was quite comical how journalist after journalist wanted to talk about how this was a case of Manchester City playing a weakened side. Considering that Newcastle made ten changes to Man City’s seven AND the ‘weakened’ visitors brought in the likes of £100m attacker Jack Grealish.

It was great to see Newcastle United players so often swarming all over their opponents in that second half, not allowing Manchester City the kind of space and freedom to play that they are so used to.

No wonder Pep Guardiola made such a show of himself on the touchline, the Man City boss getting ever more frustrated as Newcastle got ever more on top as that second half progressed.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – Wednesday 27 September 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 53

Manchester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 67% (70%) Newcastle 33% (30%)

Total shots were Man City 10 (6) Newcastle 6 (1)

Shots on target were Man City 2 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Man City 7 (6) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope; Livramento, Lascelles, Dummett (Schar 90+4), Targett, Tonali (Anderson 90), Miley (Bruno 45), Hall (Gordon 45), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 62), Joelinton

UNUSED SUBS:

Karius, Trippier, Ritchie, Manquillo

