News

PSG President gives his reaction after Champions League draw pulls out Newcastle United

It was 2011 when PSG last failed to progress from the Champions League group stage.

Placed in pot one, the perennial French champions hoping for an easy ride in Thursday’s group to help them make it 13 in a row, when it comes to successfully getting through the group stage.

However, PSG getting a shock when handed the proverbial ‘group of death’, where many people believe it wouldn’t be a surprise to see any two the four clubs progress.

After having been handed Borussia Dortmund from pot two and AC Milan from pot three, there were audible gasps of shock / delight from around those gathered in Monte Carlo when Newcastle United were pulled out from pot four.

Last season, PSG were undefeated in the group stage with 14 points from their six games from four wins and two draws. They strolled through it with Juventus only picking up three points and Maccabi Haifa the same. Benfica progressing with 14 points, the same as PSG.

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi speaking to BeIN Sports after the Champions League draw gave them Newcastle United, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund to play, GFFN reporting the PSG President’s comments:

“Listen, it will be difficult.

“But not just difficult for us, difficult for them also.

“For sure, it is difficult… but what do we want, what do we love?

“Competition.

“This is the best competition in the world.

“The players, the coach, they love to play the big matches.

“I always take the positive.

“We must now be obligated, the staff, the players, the fans, to be ready for this group.

“This means that we have to work harder, give everything.

“I feel in the last three matches that we have played, we are really on the right track. The style of play, the coach – I am sure that we will improve. The players will improve, physically and technically.

“We are an ambitious club, we will work, but for me it is about taking it match by match, step by step.”

Champions League group stage draw – 31 August 2023

GROUP A

Bayern Munich, Man Utd, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

GROUP B

Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens

GROUP C

Napoli, Real Madrid, Sporting Braga, Union Berlin

GROUP D

Benfica, Inter Milan, FC Salzburg, Real Sociedad

GROUP E

Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

GROUP F

PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United

GROUP G

Man City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

GROUP H

Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Dontesk, Royal Antwerp

During the Champions League group draw, fans informed that by Saturday morning at the latest we will find out which matches will be played when.

The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League draws

Group stage: 31 August 2023

Round of 16: 18 December 2023

Quarter-finals & semi-finals: 15 March 2024

The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League group stage matches

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

The dates of the 2023/24 knockout stages of the Champions League:

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024

Final: 1 June 2024