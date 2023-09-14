Opinion

PSG perspective given on facing Newcastle United at St James’ Park – Very interesting

PSG will be the opposition when Newcastle United play their first home Champions League game in over 20 years.

A lot has happened in that time.

Not least PSG coming under Qatari ownership back in 2011, then a decade late Newcastle United becoming majority owned by the Saudi Arabia PIF.

PSG are also a very modern invention.

A quirky fact is that there wasn’t even a PSG football club in existence when Newcastle United last won a trophy.

That’s right, when Newcastle won the Fairs Cup in 1969, 77 years after West End and East End had come together to form Newcastle United, there was no PSG.

They were actually formed as a club in 1970, by a group of businessmen seeing an investment opportunity, as at the time Paris had no already established top level football club.

Anyway, the two clubs now meet for the first time in a competitive fixture, very interesting to see how they are viewing this fixture from the PSG perspective.

PSG Talk site preview of Champions League visit to St James’ Park on 4 October 2023:

‘Newcastle United vs. PSG

The Champions League group stage draw threw up some fascinating ties, but none were better received than PSG and Newcastle being paired together.

It is, of course, a Qatar-owned club against a Saudi-backed one, which brings geopolitics into it in a big way and sets the French giants up for a tricky away day.

On paper, PSG will be expected to win against the Magpies, who are back at this level for the first time in decades, but Eddie Howe’s men are not exactly the massive underdogs they are likely to be made out to be.

Premier League money has altered the state of play between Europe’s major leagues, and Newcastle is no exception, with a squad that successfully broke into the UCL places last term.

It will be far from easy for PSG and is likely to be considered a can-not-lose fixture as opposed to a must-win one—mainly because of the prestige at stake with this situation, where you could argue that even a draw would be considered a good result by the Saudis.’

Newcastle United Champions League fixtures:

Matchday 1: AC Milan v Newcastle United – 19th September, 5.45pm

Matchday 2: Newcastle United v Paris Saint-Germain – 4th October, 8pm

Matchday 3: Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund – 25th October, 8pm

Matchday 4: Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United – 7th November, 5.45pm

Matchday 5: Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United – 28th November, 8pm

Matchday 6: Newcastle United v AC Milan – 13th December, 8pm