News

PSG give injury update on Kylian Mbappe ahead of Champions League trip to Newcastle United

Kylian Mbappe was forced off on Sunday as PSG won 4-0 against Marseille.

The PSG star man picking up an ankle injury and limping off in the first half.

Kylian Mbappe being hurt in a challenge by Marseille’s Leonardo Balerdi.

PSG have confirmed that the France international has picked up what they describe as a ‘small ankle sprain’.

Still not joining in with group training. On Wednesday, Kylian Mbappe instead doing work indoors on his own.

It remains to be seen just how ‘small’ or not Mbappe’s injury proves to be.

PSG have an away game at Clermont on Saturday in Ligue 1, then is the big match at St James’ Park a week away today, on Wednesday 4 October.

The Parisian club have said that they will give a further update on Mbappe’s fitness / situation on Friday.

One player who definitely won’t be facing Newcastle United is left-back Nuno Mendes.

PSG revealing that he will be having surgery at the end of the week and is set to be out for around four months.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports