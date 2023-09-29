News

PSG give big Friday Kylian Mbappe injury / availability update ahead of Newcastle United match

Kylian Mbappe was forced off last Sunday as PSG won 4-0 against Marseille.

The PSG star man picking up an ankle injury and limping off in the first half.

Kylian Mbappe being hurt in a challenge by Marseille’s Leonardo Balerdi.

Missing from group training this week, Kylian Mbappe instead doing work indoors on his own.

PSG have an away game at Clermont on Saturday in Ligue 1, then is the big match at St James’ Park, on Wednesday 4 October.

The Parisian club have now given a big Friday update on the Kylian Mbappe injury / fitness situation.

PSG boss Luis Enrique:

“Kylian Mbappe was in full training this (Friday) morning.

“Without any issues or problems.

“He is available.

“He has been looking after himself all week.

“And had specific (on his own) training sessions.

“So we have got options for tomorrow.

“Kylian Mbappe is fully.”

So Kylian Mbappe back in full training today and fully fit and available, according to Luis Enrique.

The French media this week have been speculating as to even if Mbappe is fit for tomorrow’s Clermont match, whether he’ll play.

The question of whether he will miss it and just aim at the Newcastle United match.

Clermont are rock bottom of Ligue 1 with only one point from six games, so the theory being that PSG should easily win, even without Kylian Mbappe.

However, PSG haven’t been great this season in the lower standard Ligue 1. Having already drawn away at Toulouse, drawn at home to Lorient, plus losing at home to Nice.

So maybe Luis Enrique could look to start Kylian Mbappe tomorrow and help set his team up for the win, or of course put him on the bench in case he is needed.

Interesting to see what the reality ends up being tomorrow at Clermont.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports