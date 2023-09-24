News

PSG fear Kylian Mbappe set to miss Newcastle United Champions League clash – Sunday injury setback

Kylian Mbappe is now a massive doubt for the Newcastle United match.

PSG play on Tyneside on 4 October 2023 in the second round of Champions League group games.

However, it is looking very likely that Kylian Mbappe won’t be involved.

Up against fierce rivals Marseille on Sunday night, Hakimi gave PSG an 8th minute lead.

However, very quickly Kylian Mbappe was receiving treatment.

The France star tried to carry on but was then forced off, clearly in pain, with what looked to be a calf / ankle problem.

With the Newcastle United match in only ten days time, French media reporting that it is very likely Kylian Mbappe isn’t going to be available.

A very fraught pre-season saw a very disrupted preparation for Mbappe, in dispute with the club and not starting the opening two Ligue 1 matches.

Then when away with France, after losing 2-1 to Germany on Tuesday 12 September, Didier Deschamps revealed afterwards that Kylian Mbappe didn’t feature due to a knee injury.

The France manager saying that Mbappe had a problem with the patellar tendon (The patella is shaped like an oval with a slight point at the bottom. The top (base) is connected to your quad muscle by the quadriceps tendon. The patellar ligament connects the bottom (apex) of your patella to your tibia (shin bone)).

Deschamps revealed that the injury was suffered in training the day before that Germany match.

Kylian Mbappe came back to Paris and started in the defeat to Nice and then the win over Dortmund, before tonight starting against Marseille before then subbed during the first half with PSG 1-0 up.

With currently 67 minutes gone as I write this, PSG are very comfortably 3-0 up, BUT all eyes now on whether their star man and arguably the best player in the world, will now be turning out at St James’ Park.

With Kylian Mbappe, I had already seen Newcastle fans discussing the dilemma of whether you would want the chance to see the world’s best player turn out at St James’ Park, or prefer to see him injured and thus seriously increase the odds of NUFC winning.

Newcastle fans now set to keep a close eye on Kylian Mbappe with this latest injury…

Newcastle United Champions League fixtures:

Matchday 1: AC Milan 0 Newcastle United 0

Matchday 2: Newcastle United v Paris Saint-Germain – 4th October, 8pm

Matchday 3: Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund – 25th October, 8pm

Matchday 4: Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United – 7th November, 5.45pm

Matchday 5: Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United – 28th November, 8pm

Matchday 6: Newcastle United v AC Milan – 13th December, 8pm