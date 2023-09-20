Opinion

Proud to be a Geordie – AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0

It ended up AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0.

I had to watch from afar for this one, normal life getting in the way of my ability to get to Milan.

I suppose one of the (few!) benefits of not actually been there at such a special match and such a special away trip, is that you are slightly more sober AND you can take in more stuff from a wider less drunk perspective.

I have found some of the coverage / comments from the media (and others, including some Newcastle United fans…) simply laughable.

Honestly, ‘Proud to be a Geordie / Newcastle fan’ was all that was going through my head last night AND still is.

The performance and dedication of both the players and fans was top notch.

In today’s modern media, especially online, it feels like so often people can just write any old nonsense and if it bears no relation to the truth, then so what, with it rarely even getting challenged.

A lot of the reports / coverage / comments I have read, mention regularly how AC Milan ‘dominated possession’ and how Nick Pope’s goal was under ‘siege’…

It is a funny kind of siege and dominating possession, when actually Newcastle United had the most possession (54%) in the first half, whilst even by the end it was only marginally (52% v 48%) in AC Milan’s favour.

It is also a funny kind of siege and domination when you especially look at the second half stats, where you would surely expect to be seeing the home side really turning the screw, if indeed total domination was the case.

Instead, the reality in the second half was (see below) that AC Milan had two shots on target after the break compared to one for Newcastle, whilst both teams had two corners each in the second half.

Yes, you can point to AC Milan having ten second half shots in total compared to four for Newcastle, BUT just as in the first 45, the vast majority of these shots were from way out and way off target.

I thought Nick Pope had a great game but how many times did you really think he was in danger of getting beat? You had the one where Leao produced that brilliant run but then fell over when trying some daft finish, you had Murphy clearing that one off the line, but then I thought whilst Pope made a handful of decent saves, none of them were really ones where I thought he would be beaten, whilst he is so good with his positioning and intelligence, he made much of it look easy.

I think as the stats suggest, Newcastle United matched AC Milan in much of the match, but in the key moments when getting into good positions around the box, the NUFC players made poor choices most of the time, with both the pass they attempted and its execution.

There is a reason why AC Milan won Serie A two seasons ago and got to the Champions League semis last season. Their front players are very quick and intelligent when getting any time and space, it all comes automatically for them due to experience in these high pressure matches, so especially when Newcastle did lose possession, you saw the likes of the brilliant Leao and World Cup / Champions League / Serie A / Ligue 1 / Europa League winner Giroud, instantly click into gear. However, it shows that even for these tried and tested trophy winners, at times a mixture of bad decision making and great defending in the very final act of shooting / passing, doesn’t always produce goals. Such as AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0.

Anywhere else and that sub keeper wasn’t saving Longstaff’s last minute shot, Tonali had a decent effort blocked, there were a fair few other very decent moments, Gordon early on, whilst down the right a lot of joy with Trippier involved, only for again Newcastle not to get the final pass / shot / decision right.

Then of course there was Longstaff going down when he felt the slightest of touches on his back. He had done brilliantly and got the wrong / right side of his opponent and was in on goal with the keeper to beat, I think if rather than going for the penalty he’d have shot, Newcastle would have been 1-0 up and very likely went on to win.

It would have been a very different game from thereon in.

This is not saying AC Milan didn’t play well and had their chances. It is more a case of saying Newcastle United defended well and rather than dominating possession and a siege, it was more a case of maybe half a dozen times or so where AC Milan got at Newcastle in phases of play and there was some desperate but disciplined defensive work that brilliantly helped keep the home side out. A home side in front of their own fans and desperate to atone for Saturday’s derby humiliation to Inter.

I really love this thing where post-match, all these knackers are now claiming that AC Milan are suddenly rubbish, just because Newcastle got a positive result.

Plus, the hot (around 30 degrees) and humid weather conditions also made it so draining and difficult.

Looking from afar, I was proud of the Newcastle United fans – before, during and after the match.

For people who have not travelled abroad watching Newcastle United, you have no idea of how often / routinely you are treated so badly, especially by the local authorities / police etc. When football fans from abroad come to England, everything is done to try and look after them. Not so in Italy and elsewhere, with odd honourable exceptions.

Last night they kept Newcastle fans in the San Siro for ages after the final whistle and then when eventually allowed out, they found the authorities had stopped the metros running! So NUFC supporters looking at a two hour walk back to the city centre. I think they eventually came back on but what a disgrace!

As for proud to be a Geordie / Newcastle fan, when it came to the players, I just love their commitment and enjoyment of a job well done.

Eight players made their Champions League debut for in this AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 match – Wilson, Burn, Pope, Murphy, Almiron, Anderson, Longstaff and Gordon.

Fifteen of last night’s matchday squad are English, at least seven of them are lifelong Newcastle United fans, could be eight but the 16 year old keeper Harris is listed as from ‘Sunderland’ so not too sure on him!

Whilst of course, pretty much all the rest of the team / squad are honorary Geordies, having earned that with their performances and commitment since signing on at St James’ Park.

Stats from BBC Sport:

AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 19 September 5.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

AC Milan:

Half-time stats in brackets:

Possession was AC Milan 52% (46%) Newcastle 48% (54%)

Total shots were AC Milan 25 (15) Newcastle 6 (2)

Shots on target were AC Milan 9 (7) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were AC Milan 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Tonali (Anderson 72), Murphy (Wilson 63), Isak (Barnes 90+1), Gordon (Almiron 63)

UNUSED SUBS:

Karius, Harris, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Lewis Miley

Crowd: 65,695 (4,500 NUFC)

