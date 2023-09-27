Opinion

Priceless – Well done Dan Burn and thanks for your loyal service

I sometimes listen to the Monday Night Club on BBC 5 Live on a Monday evening, usually when attending to mundane chores in the scullery.

Mark Chapman, AKA Chappers, hosts the show and regular guests include former Celtic forward Chris Sutton and Rory Smith, the chief soccer correspondent of The New York Times who also contributes to publications such as The Athletic, The Blizzard and Four Four Two.

On Monday of this week, Andros Townsend joined the Monday Night Club, mostly lamenting the fact that a prospective move to Burnley had recently broken down, with similar disappointment when moves to Turkey and the Saudi third division, didn’t get off the ground either, Townsend whining about empty promises from various folk. But hey, it can’t be all bad for Andros, seeing as he also wormed his way onto the Sky Sports coverage of Manchester United’s stroll in the Carabao Cup against one of Townsend’s former clubs last night.

Ever the journeyman, Townsend had a brief spell at St James’ Park. Like a rat that deserts the proverbial sinking ship, he left Newcastle United in the summer of 2016, less than six months after joining us from Tottenham Hotspur.

Townsend started 12 games during his time on Barrack Road and scored four goals, but readers will recall that we were relegated for the second time under the fat parasite in May 2016 and the relegation clause in Townsend’s contract, allowed him to join upwardly mobile Crystal Palace.

He wasn’t the only one that elected to leave us at that time, but others like Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie stuck it out and reaped the rewards of a promotion campaign that saw Rafa Benitez deliver the Championship trophy twelve months later. Indeed, it says a lot about Matt Ritchie’s character that unlike Andros, he isn’t scraping a living today.

Townsend’s career, which was surely uppermost in his mind when he deserted the sinking ship, stalled. Scoring only 13 goals in five seasons at Selhurst Park before moving to Everton, his England career never took off either, his last cap for his country earned in the year that he left Newcastle United.

Anyway, all that is an aside to what I had tuned in for.

Big Dan Burn was interviewed live from his home, wherever that might be, but not before he’d switched off his dishwasher, presumably so it didn’t interfere with his phone signal.

What an absolute breath of fresh air and credit to Newcastle United and the region, our big left back is.

Being interviewed so soon after our 8-0 win at Bramall Lane gave BDB the opportunity to reflect on our biggest premier league win since we smashed the blue side of Sheffield when Sir Bobby was in charge. From BDB’s response, he sounded just like the fan he is, suggesting that it was only after we got past half time and scored the fourth and fifth that thoughts could turn to that record breaking score, or as I interpreted it, that it was only at that stage he became confident that we had a chance of taking all three points.

As a veteran of the remarkable 5-5 draw at Loftus Road in 1984 (half-time QPR 0 Newcastle United 4), it’s always difficult for me to believe we’ll definitely win, even after we race into a commanding lead.

Next, Chappers asked about our summer recruits and what that has done to the competitive nature of the squad. Big Dan Burn didn’t hesitate, agreeing that you need competition for places to avoid complacency. Further, BDB highlighted why it isn’t easy for any new recruit to slot straight into the first team, citing the amount of information you need to take in, and things like pressing and what’s to be done when you’re on the ball.

Big Dan Burn used Anthony Gordon as his case study, suggesting that the scouser hadn’t hit the ground running when he first joined, but right now he’s on fire. There’s probably something in BDB’s explanation that gets to the heart of why such an accomplished player like Sandro Tonali isn’t quite at the races yet.

Chappers sounded surprised and used the term ‘study’ in response to BDB talking about the amount of information you need to assimilate when playing for Newcastle United, likening it to the NFL and ‘trigger points’, whatever that might mean. This led to BDB talking about the use of different formations and patterns of play, “wherever the ball is, you know where it’s going” he said.

Answering a question from Sutton concerning the need to play twice a week because the club is fighting on four fronts this season, Big Dan Burn explained that he would prefer to train midweek, which was a reminder to everyone listening that he wasn’t here when the Cabbage was in charge.

The best bit came when Townsend, giving the listeners an insight into his own flaky character, asked whether BDB would have preferred an easier draw in the Champions League. Big Dan Burn fired back, “I’m buzzing to play the best teams”, before Chappers bizarrely took the conversation back to 1994 and Blackburn Rovers Champions League campaign, which ended in ignominy amid on-pitch player squabbles and defeats against the likes of Rosenborg, Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw.

Since joining Newcastle United in January 2022, BDB has made 67 appearances, mostly at left back, which isn’t / wasn’t his usual position, and whilst I’ve been a critic from time to time, that concerned the season he joined us. Last season, his superb form not only cemented his place at left back, it also helped propel us to the Carabao Cup Final and Champions League qualification. The competition for places BDB seems to welcome, is now all around him, exciting prospect Lewis Hall joining Matt Targett as out and out left backs at the club.

In a career that started at Darlington and took him to far flung places like Yeovil Town, before making a big impression at Brighton, the club we acquired him from, BDB has progressed the hard way but has finally arrived. It seems he’s enjoying every minute of it, including nearly missing the Champions League anthem as it blasted out of the tannoy at the San Siro, BDB explaining to Chappers that he thought there’d be more of a build up to it and that the anthem had already started before he stood in line.

Priceless. Well done Dan Burn and thanks for your loyal service. HTL.