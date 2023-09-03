Premier League top four chances – Bookies react after Newcastle United opening four matches
The race for the Premier League top four places is underway.
Manchester City already looking dominant.
Whilst when it comes to else will finish Premier League top four, maybe a few surprise candidates emerging as potentially serious contenders.
This is the newly updated Premier League table on Sunday 3 September 2023 after Brighton 3 Newcastle 1:
So how have the punters and bookies reacted to the Newcastle United opening results when it comes to expectations of the Premier League top four placings?
Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2023/24 season, in brackets are the odds that were available before the season started:
Finish top four:
1/25 (1/20) Man City
4/9 (5/6) Arsenal
8/13 (5/6) Liverpool
8/5 (11/10) Man Utd
2/1 (5/4) Newcastle United
9/4 (7/2) Tottenham
5/2 (11/8) Chelsea
7/2 (5/1) Brighton
9/1 (12/1) Aston Villa
20/1 (20/1) West Ham
Premier League relegation:
3/10 (1/3) Luton
4/9 (10/11) Sheffield United
7/4 (4/1) Everton
3/1 (2/1) Bournemouth
7/2 (9/4) Burnley
7/2 (11/2) Wolves
4/1 (4/1) Fulham
11/2 (11/4) Forest
10/1 (9/1) Palace
Newcastle United to go down was 250/1 before a ball was kicked, now 500/1!
Finish Premier League top six:
1/200 (1/100) Man City
1/7 (1/4) Arsenal
1/7 (1/4) Liverpool
1/2 (1/4) Man Utd
4/5 (1/2) Newcastle United
4/5 (11/8) Tottenham
1/1 (8/13) Chelsea
5/4 (2/1) Brighton
3/1 (3/1) Aston Villa
8/1 (7/1) West Ham
30/1 (11/1) Brentford
Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win the competition available from the various bookies now, with in brackets the odds before the group draw was made on Thursday:
2/1 (2/1) Man City
11/2 (7/1) Bayern Munich
8/1 (12/1) Real Madrid
12/1 (16/1) Arsenal
16/1 (10/1) PSG
16/1 (12/1) Barcelona
22/1 (16/1) Man Utd
28/1 (25/1) Napoli
30/1 (33/1) Atletico Madrid
33/1 (25/1) Newcastle United
33/1 (33/1) Inter
40/1 (40/1) AC Milan
66/1 (40/1) Borussia Dortmund
