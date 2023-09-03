News

Premier League top four chances – Bookies react after Newcastle United opening four matches

The race for the Premier League top four places is underway.

Manchester City already looking dominant.

Whilst when it comes to else will finish Premier League top four, maybe a few surprise candidates emerging as potentially serious contenders.

This is the newly updated Premier League table on Sunday 3 September 2023 after Brighton 3 Newcastle 1:

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to the Newcastle United opening results when it comes to expectations of the Premier League top four placings?

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2023/24 season, in brackets are the odds that were available before the season started:

Finish top four:

1/25 (1/20) Man City

4/9 (5/6) Arsenal

8/13 (5/6) Liverpool

8/5 (11/10) Man Utd

2/1 (5/4) Newcastle United

9/4 (7/2) Tottenham

5/2 (11/8) Chelsea

7/2 (5/1) Brighton

9/1 (12/1) Aston Villa

20/1 (20/1) West Ham

Premier League relegation:

3/10 (1/3) Luton

4/9 (10/11) Sheffield United

7/4 (4/1) Everton

3/1 (2/1) Bournemouth

7/2 (9/4) Burnley

7/2 (11/2) Wolves

4/1 (4/1) Fulham

11/2 (11/4) Forest

10/1 (9/1) Palace

Newcastle United to go down was 250/1 before a ball was kicked, now 500/1!

Finish Premier League top six:

1/200 (1/100) Man City

1/7 (1/4) Arsenal

1/7 (1/4) Liverpool

1/2 (1/4) Man Utd

4/5 (1/2) Newcastle United

4/5 (11/8) Tottenham

1/1 (8/13) Chelsea

5/4 (2/1) Brighton

3/1 (3/1) Aston Villa

8/1 (7/1) West Ham

30/1 (11/1) Brentford

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win the competition available from the various bookies now, with in brackets the odds before the group draw was made on Thursday:

2/1 (2/1) Man City

11/2 (7/1) Bayern Munich

8/1 (12/1) Real Madrid

12/1 (16/1) Arsenal

16/1 (10/1) PSG

16/1 (12/1) Barcelona

22/1 (16/1) Man Utd

28/1 (25/1) Napoli

30/1 (33/1) Atletico Madrid

33/1 (25/1) Newcastle United

33/1 (33/1) Inter

40/1 (40/1) AC Milan

66/1 (40/1) Borussia Dortmund