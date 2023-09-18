Opinion

Premier League table – If you take into consideration the level of opposition each team has faced

Analysing this Newcastle United start to the Premier League season.

Ahead of the season kicking off, we all knew that the fixture list had dealt us an awful difficult start.

How have we come through it?

There’s a tendency to look at the Premier League table (see below) and some of the performances, then for many to think it’s been a big disappointment.

However, if you crunch the numbers, maybe it’s not been so bad.

How do you adjust for the difficulty of the matches played?

Well, what I’ve done is look at each team in turn, take the average league position of the opposition they’ve faced so far (to give the average strength of the opposition faced) and divided their current points by that average opposition strength.

The numbers that come out are quite interesting.

What does it show?

Well it confirms that Newcastle’s start was much more difficult than any of our Premier League competitors.

The only team with as hard an opening has been Burnley and as I type this on Sunday night, they have zero points.

The average position of the five teams we’ve played has been 5.2.

None of the teams currently in the top eight have had average opposition of lower than 11.6. The only other ‘big 7’ club to have had anywhere near the same level of opposition has been Man Utd with an average of 7.8.

At the other extreme, high flying Spurs have faced opposition so far with an average position of 14.8.

So, while Newcastle’s average opponent so far would be 5th place Brighton, Spurs average opponent to date would be 15th placed Bournemouth.

Then, if you divide the number of points by the average difficulty of opponent – well, it’s no surprise that Man City are still top of the pile. But who is second? Newcastle United.

So, there you go – at this stage of the season the points showing on the Premier League table only tells you part of the story. If you look at the opposition we’ve faced, the numbers say maybe we haven’t done too badly at all so far.