Premier League fixtures this weekend – The Newcastle United perspective on games elsewhere

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Seeing the other games from a Newcastle United perspective.

Eddie Howe and his players with yet another big game, this time at home to Burnley.

As a Newcastle United fan, have a look at this weekend’s Premier League fixtures and have a think about what you’d like to happen and what is likely in terms of results:

This is how the table looks on Saturday morning before this weekend’s Premier League fixtures are played:

My Conclusions

As you can see, this weekend has the rarest of things, a 3pm Saturday afternoon match at St James’ Park for Newcastle United!

Ahead of that is a really interesting 12.30pm match, Villa v Brighton. It should be an entertaining match and any result possible, but I think every chance a draw, which I guess would be best for us with one point going missing.

Bournemouth are probably not getting the number of points their performances have deserved. Last time at home in the Premier League they drew with Chelsea, whilst they have also got a point at home to West Ham and the same away at Brentford. However, defeats to Tottenham, Brighton and Liverpool suggest they are coming up short against the better sides, so you would have to fancy Arsenal.

Man Utd continue to stumble along in the Premier League and won 1-0 at Burnley when arguably they were second best, Burnley having 62% possession and more shots and corners than Man U. Crystal Palace lay down in midweek and gave Man U an easy time in the Carabao Cup, same teams and venue today, if Palace are up for it this time then not impossible they could get a draw.

Wolves have looked decent at times in some games but are making it a habit of losing. Only a win over Everton and a point at Luton to show for their troubles. Man City won both league matches 3-0 against Wolves last season and Pep Guardiola will be looking to bounce back after Eddie Howe got the better of him on Wednesday. I wouldn’t be betting against that.

Spurs v Liverpool is another match, like Villa v Brighton, where Newcastle fans can’t lose. Somebody has to lose points. Once again, any result possible but every chance that this could be a draw as well, with a point going missing.

When considering Premier League fixtures that could affect teams expected to be competing at the top end, I’m not convinced as to why I should be including Chelsea any more…

Indeed, I think they have zero chance of finishing top four and I would even be amazed if they got close to the top six this season.

Last three PL matches have seen Chelsea lose at home to Forest and Villa, with a goalless draw at Bournemouth in between.

The simple fact is that Chelsea have now won only two of their last 18 Premier League matches and have lost ten of them. Their media mates still talk of them as suddenly springing into life and looking some great team and going on a stellar run of form.

I can’t see it. Sadly, I can’t see them getting relegated, but it is mid-table at best this season for Pochettino, that is if they don’t sack him…

It is their local derby today and if Fulham win at home, they go six points clear of Chelsea, who could potentially end the weekend in the bottom four or five. Here’s hoping.

Of course, the only really important match this weekend, is that one today at St James’ Park.

If Eddie Howe’s side can make it three Premier League wins in a row, then NUFC can really start pushing into the upper end of the table. A win and making it five clean sheets in a row (in all competitions) would really set us up for PSG on Wednesday night and the Hammers away next Sunday, before then the next international fortnight.