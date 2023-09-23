Opinion

Premier League fixtures this weekend – Newcastle United perspective on these games elsewhere

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Seeing the other games from a Newcastle United perspective.

Eddie Howe and his players with yet another big game, this time away at recently promoted Sheffield United.

As a Newcastle United fan, have a look at this weekend’s Premier League fixtures and have a think about what you’d like to happen and what is likely in terms of results:

This is how the table looks on Saturday morning before this weekend’s Premier League fixtures are played:

My Conclusions

As you can see, everybody else plays this weekend before Newcastle United get their chance, so we will have a better idea by then, as to just how the Premier League is shaping up at this early stage.

As you can see, no Friday night or Saturday early kick-off.

Instead a few 3pm kick-offs to start things off and Man City looking to extend their remarkable record of winning every single home game in 2023, in all competitions. Forest are suggesting they can do ok this season but can they be the ones to end this stunning Etihad run of wins for Man City? Difficult to see that happening.

We have two live TV later Saturday matches and after Newcastle became the first team to keep a clean sheet and beat Brentford, you have to back them against woeful relegation contenders Everton.

Despite only one point, Burnley still look by far the promoted team most likely to be ok this season. They have had a tough opening schedule playing Man City, Spurs and Villa, losing all three. Though their last match they were a bit unlucky not to win, having led 1-0. Every chance I think of Burnley getting something tonight, as Manchester United look to have plenty problems and one of those is how many goals they are conceding.

Sunday is the day when most of the clubs are playing, who are likely to end up towards the top.

Arsenal v Spurs should be a good watch, the Gunners going well and Tottenham have taken advantage of what looks to have been a very generous set of opening games. I think we will find out a lot more about Spurs on Sunday.

Brighton are another who have had a largely generous set of early fixtures. They didn’t enjoy their very first experience in Europe on Thursday night and now have a potentially tricky south coast derby against a Bournemouth side who look half decent and who I don’t think will be filling one of the relegation places. I think this would be a very big three points for Brighton but have a feeling Bournemouth will get a point.

Chelsea v Villa is another interesting one. Despite only one win and scoring five goals in their opening five Premier League matches, the London-centric Chelsea loving media continue to make out that Pochettino’s side will at any time suddenly go on a title chasing run of wins.

Villa have been hammered by Newcastle and Liverpool but when playing more winnable games, have easily won against the poorer sides, 4-0 against the woeful Everton side, plus 3-1s against both Burnley and Palace. I know which category I would put Chelsea in at the minute and I think Villa should get at least a draw at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool appear to be carrying serious luck this season and always look capable of conceding goals. So far that luck has seen them still pick up wins due to some quality strikes at the other end, turning losing situations into wins. That luck can’t keep coming their way and interesting to see how West Ham get on. Going into the season they looked to have all kinds of problems but after an opening day draw at Bournemouth, they have won four matches and they include 3-1 home to Chelsea and 3-1 at Brighton. Only Man City have beaten the Hammers so far. I think West Ham will definitely and could / should get a point, with only Man City scoring more than one goal against them this season so far.

Of course, the only really important match this weekend, is at Bramall Lane.

If Eddie Howe’s side can make it consecutive Premier League wins, with a point at the San Siro sandwiched in between, then it will have been an excellent week for NUFC.