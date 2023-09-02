Premier League clubs smash spending record in a single transfer window – Astonishing figures
Premier League clubs have smashed it!
In summer 2002 a new record was set for spending in a single transfer window, with a staggering £1.92bn laid out by the then 20 PL clubs.
Moving forward to this current window and spending by the current 2023/24 Premier League clubs has ended with a spend of £2.36bn. A figure that is beyond staggering.
This summer 2023 transfer window ended at 11pm yesterday (Friday 1 September).
BBC Sport reporting that Deloitte figures show that the new single window record has gone up by £440m when it comes to spending by 20 PL clubs.
They say that £255m alone was spent by Premier League clubs on this summer 2023 deadline day, compared to £120m on deadline day a year ago.
Whilst with £815m having been spent by Premier League clubs in January 2023, we have now seen for the first time, (well over) £3bn spent by PL clubs in a calendar year.
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk